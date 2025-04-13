Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Puthandu Vazthukal 2025: Images, 50+ Heartfelt Wishes And Quotes To Celebrate Tamil New Year With Love And Positivity

Puthandu Vazthukal 2025: Images, 50+ Heartfelt Wishes And Quotes To Celebrate Tamil New Year With Love And Positivity

Celebrate Puthandu 2025 on April 14 with over 50 Tamil New Year wishes and messages. Share love, positivity, and joy with your family and friends.

Puthandu Vazthukal 2025: Images, 50+ Heartfelt Wishes And Quotes To Celebrate Tamil New Year With Love And Positivity


Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha Pirappu, marks the beginning of the new calendar year for Tamil-speaking communities across the globe. This year, Puthandu will be celebrated on Monday, April 14, 2025, with the Sankranti moment occurring at 3:30 A.M., ushering in the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

Across Tamil Nadu and other Tamil communities worldwide, this auspicious day is observed with joy, devotion, and traditional customs. Homes are cleaned and decorated with colorful kolams, people dress in festive attire, visit temples, prepare special dishes like sakkarai pongal, and exchange warm greetings with loved ones.

To help you celebrate this beautiful festival, here are 50+ heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your friends, family, and social circles.

tamil new year, puthandu, tamil puthandu Template | PosterMyWall

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • இனிய புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! (Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!)

  • May this Tamil New Year bring new happiness, goals, achievements, and a lot of new inspirations in your life.

  • Begin this year with fresh hopes and beautiful moments. Happy Puthandu!

  • Let the Tamil New Year start with brightness, love, and blessings for your home.

  • A new beginning, a new journey, and a new hope Puthandu Vazthukal!

  • Sending you warm wishes for health, success, and prosperity this Puthandu.

Happy Puthandu 2023: Tamil New Year Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings to Share in English, Tamil - News18

  • Wishing you and your family peace, happiness, and success throughout the year.

  • Let the festive season bring you peace of mind and positivity in every way.

  • May the light of tradition and culture brighten your life this New Year.

  • Rejoice in the spirit of Tamil heritage and celebrate new beginnings.

  • May all your dreams come true this Tamil New Year.

  • Let every moment of this New Year bring you closer to your goals.

42 Tamil New Year Greetings Stock Video Footage - 4K and HD Video Clips | Shutterstock

  • Cherish the bond of love with your family this Puthandu.

  • Wishing you a colorful, peaceful, and joyful Puthandu!

  • Let the fragrance of mangoes and the taste of pachadi remind you of home and love.

  • This Puthandu, may you bloom like the flowers in your kolam.

  • Let this New Year bring endless peace and cherished memories.

  • Celebrate Puthandu with a smile and a heart full of gratitude.

  • Wishing you a journey filled with positive vibes and growth.

Happy Puthandu 2024: XX+ Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings to Celebrate Tamil New Year

  • Hope the Tamil New Year showers blessings on you and your loved ones.

  • A year full of dreams, love, and laughter awaits. Happy Puthandu!

  • Light a lamp, break into joy, and start afresh this Varusha Pirappu!

  • Spread love and light, just like your beautiful kolam.

  • On this auspicious day, let’s welcome good times and say goodbye to the old.

  • From my family to yours—Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!

  • May each day of this New Year be filled with divine blessings.

  • The best is yet to come—walk into the New Year with courage.

Happy Baisakhi And Tamil New Year 2025 Images With Name

  • A Tamil New Year filled with joy, peace, and spiritual growth to you.

  • Wishing success in everything you pursue this year.

  • Start with hope, walk with faith, and end with achievements.

  • May the Chithirai breeze bring new peace into your life.

  • Be proud of your roots and grow strong like the neem tree.

  • With every mango blossom, may your dreams bloom too.

  • Taste every moment this year like the flavors of pachadi—sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy!

Happy Puthandu 2024: Share these wishes, greetings, images, and more to mark Tamil New Year | Trending News - The Indian Express

  • Celebrate tradition. Embrace culture. Love wholeheartedly. Happy Tamil New Year!

  • New hopes, new aspirations, and a new year to achieve them. Puthandu Vazthukal!

  • Let your spirit shine as bright as your festive lamp!

  • Wishing you resilience, joy, and grace this Varuda Pirappu.

  • Celebrate Puthandu with laughter, blessings, and unforgettable memories.

  • This year, let love rule your heart and success guide your steps.

  • Make space for growth and blessings in your life this Puthandu.

  • Smile big, dream bold, and live joyfully—Happy New Year!

  • Cherish your family, honor your elders, and welcome the new.

  • May Lord Murugan and Goddess Meenakshi bless your journey ahead.

  • Let traditions unite us and values uplift us this New Year.

  • Step into this year like a warrior—with strength and love.

  • This Puthandu, may your days be like kolam—vibrant and full of meaning.

  • May your house be filled with laughter, light, and celebration.

  • Send away the negatives, welcome new positives with an open heart.

  • On this Tamil New Year, let kindness lead and love remain.

  • Let this year be the chapter where your story turns magical.

  • Here’s to a year of new beginnings and meaningful journeys. Happy Puthandu!

Celebrate this Puthandu 2025 with a full heart and open mind. Spread hope, appreciate your roots, and share these wishes to make someone’s day brighter.

Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal to you and your family!

ALSO READ: Puthandu 2025: Tamil New Year Celebrations Begin On April 14 With Hope, Rituals, And Festive Delights

Filed under

Happy Tamil New Year 2025 Puthandu 2025 Tamil New Year wishes

SNL Easter cold open cast

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him...
Brice Oligui Nguema, the

Who Is Brice Oligui Nguema, Elected As Gabon President With 90.35% of Vote?
Former LSU star Kyren Lac

Former LSU Star Kyren Lacy Dies At 24; Cause Of Death Revealed
newsx

IPL 2025: Kevin Pietersen Hails Delhi Capitals’ Young Star Vipraj Nigam After Dismissing Virat Kohli
newsx

Kidnap, Alleged Sexual Assault & Murder Of Minor Girl, Accused Shot Dead By Cops
Commerce Secretary Howard

US Tariff Exemption On Electronics Is ‘Not Permanent’, Commerce Secretary Says
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him to Christ, Slamming Tariffs, Inflation and Soaring Egg Prices

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him...

Who Is Brice Oligui Nguema, Elected As Gabon President With 90.35% of Vote?

Who Is Brice Oligui Nguema, Elected As Gabon President With 90.35% of Vote?

Former LSU Star Kyren Lacy Dies At 24; Cause Of Death Revealed

Former LSU Star Kyren Lacy Dies At 24; Cause Of Death Revealed

IPL 2025: Kevin Pietersen Hails Delhi Capitals’ Young Star Vipraj Nigam After Dismissing Virat Kohli

IPL 2025: Kevin Pietersen Hails Delhi Capitals’ Young Star Vipraj Nigam After Dismissing Virat Kohli

Kidnap, Alleged Sexual Assault & Murder Of Minor Girl, Accused Shot Dead By Cops

Kidnap, Alleged Sexual Assault & Murder Of Minor Girl, Accused Shot Dead By Cops

Entertainment

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him to Christ, Slamming Tariffs, Inflation and Soaring Egg Prices

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him

Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver A Power-Packed Track

Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life On OTT

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?