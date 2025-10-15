LIVE TV
Qamarwari Axe Attack: Srinagar Police Nab All Three Accused In Swift Overnight Operation

Srinagar Police swiftly arrested three men involved in a brutal axe attack on a youth in Qamarwari. The overnight raids led to the recovery of the weapon, with the case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police suspect a personal grudge behind the assault.

The investigation soon led to the identification and arrest of three individuals (PHOTO: J&K Police )
Published By: Ashiq Mir
October 15, 2025 20:07:51 IST

In a rapid and coordinated operation, Srinagar Police have arrested all three accused persons involved in the brutal axe attack that left a youth injured in Qamarwari. The arrests were made during a series of overnight raids carried out across multiple city locations.

The incident took place on October 14 near Haroon Bakery at Hilal Abad, Qamarwari, where Noman Yaqoob Khanday was attacked by unidentified assailants. The victim’s father, Mohd Yaqoob Khanday, a resident of Bilal Colony, promptly lodged a complaint at Police Post Qamarwari, leading to swift police intervention.

Acting on the report, Police Station Parimpora registered a case under FIR No. 100/2025 in accordance with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 126(2), 115(2), and 109. Multiple teams were deployed to trace the culprits, cordon off suspected areas, review CCTV footage, and analyze vehicle movements related to the crime.

The investigation soon led to the identification and arrest of three individuals: Sahil Yaqoob Grustoo, son of Mohd Yaqoob Grustoo; Farooq alias Farhan Ahmad Dar, son of Gh. Nabi Dar; and Bilal Ahmad Guroo, son of Zahoor Ahmad Guroo. All are residents of Boatman Colony, Bemina. During the raids, police also recovered the weapon used in the assault.

Preliminary findings suggest the attack was motivated by a personal grudge, though other possible links are being explored as the investigation continues. Police officials confirmed that Srinagar Police remain determined to act firmly against any form of violent or disruptive behavior threatening the city’s peace.

Authorities have assured the public that such incidents will be met with immediate and uncompromising action to preserve safety and law and order within Srinagar. 

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 8:07 PM IST
