Thursday, April 3, 2025
  • Qasim Ansari Resigns from JD(U) Over Party’s Stance On Waqf Bill, Says It ‘Hurts’ Muslims

Qasim Ansari Resigns from JD(U) Over Party’s Stance On Waqf Bill, Says It ‘Hurts’ Muslims

Mohammed Qasim Ansari has stepped down from the primary membership of the Janata Dal (United) following the party’s support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

Mohammed Qasim Ansari has stepped down from the primary membership of the Janata Dal (United) following the party’s support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

In his resignation letter addressed to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Ansari expressed his deep disappointment. He stated that the party’s stance on the bill had “deeply hurt” millions of Muslims across the country.

“With due respect, I wish to state that millions of Indian Muslims like me had unwavering faith that you were a true flagbearer of secular ideology. However, that belief has now been shattered. The stand taken by JD(U) regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2024 has deeply hurt millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and party workers like me,” he wrote.

Criticism of JD(U)’s Support for the Bill

Ansari also took issue with JD(U) leader Lalan Singh’s speech in the Lok Sabha, in which Singh backed the bill.

“We are deeply pained by the stance and tone in which Lalan Singh delivered his speech in the Lok Sabha while supporting this bill. The Waqf Bill is against Indian Muslims, and under no circumstances can we accept it. This bill violates several fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and disrespected. Moreover, the bill is also anti-Pasmanda Muslims, something neither you nor your party seem to realize,” Ansari wrote.

He expressed his anguish over the party’s direction, stating that it had compelled him to reconsider his association with JD(U).

Regret Over Years of Service to JD(U)

Feeling disillusioned, Ansari lamented the years he had devoted to the party.

“I deeply regret having dedicated several years of my life to this party. Therefore, I am voluntarily resigning from the primary membership of the party and all other responsibilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, in defense of the Waqf Amendment Bill, JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh asserted in Lok Sabha that the legislation aims to bring transparency and ensure the welfare of all sections of the Muslim community.

Singh dismissed claims that the bill was “anti-Muslim,” arguing that opposition parties were distorting facts for political gain.

“Waqf is a sort of Trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation… The Trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening… Today, a narrative is being made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work,” Singh remarked.

He further emphasized that the bill would improve the management of Waqf properties and ensure their income benefits the Muslim community effectively.

As political tensions continue to mount, Ansari’s resignation underscores the growing divisions within JD(U) over the controversial legislation.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Waqf Bill To Benefit Underprivileged Muslims, Says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

 

JD(U) Nitish Kumar Qasim Ansari Waqf Amendment Bill Waqf bill

