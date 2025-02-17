Qatar’s Amir Arrives in India for Bilateral Talks with PM Modi; What Are The Key Issues On The Agenda?

As part of his two-day state visit to India, Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, received a special welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally greeted him at the airport in New Delhi on Monday.

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow,” Modi shared on X.

Agenda of the Meeting: Strengthening India-Qatar Ties

During their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Modi and the Amir are expected to discuss vital areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, energy, and technology. The visit is significant as it marks Sheikh Tamim’s second state visit to India, with his first visit occurring in March 2015. In addition to Modi, the Amir will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Sheikh Tamim’s visit comes at a crucial time when international negotiations are underway to resolve the conflict in Gaza. Qatar has played a key role in these negotiations, facilitating hostage exchanges and prisoner releases. As a central diplomatic player in the region, Doha has been a mediator in multiple conflicts, including those involving Hamas, whose representatives are based in Qatar.

Pending Issue: Return of Indian Navy Personnel

A critical matter between India and Qatar is the return of an Indian Navy veteran who remains in Qatar. In August 2022, eight former Indian Navy officers were arrested in Qatar on espionage charges. Initially sentenced to death, their punishment was commuted on December 28, 2023, following intense diplomatic efforts by India. Seven of the eight individuals were released and returned home in February 2024, but one remains in Qatar. The Amir’s visit may provide an opportunity to resolve this matter.

India-Qatar Relations: Deepening Ties Across Multiple Sectors

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the importance of the Amir’s visit, stating that it would further strengthen the growing partnership between India and Qatar. “India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. In recent years, these ties have strengthened across trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges,” officials said.

Qatar hosts the largest Indian expatriate community, who “are appreciated for their positive contribution to Qatar’s progress and development,” according to the MEA.

Economic Cooperation and Trade Figures

India and Qatar have witnessed a steady increase in trade and economic cooperation. In the financial year 2022-23, bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $18.77 billion, with India’s exports to Qatar totaling $1.96 billion and imports amounting to $16.8 billion.

Key Exports from India to Qatar:

Cereals, fruits, vegetables, and spices

Processed food products

Textiles and garments

Precious stones and chemicals

Construction materials and machinery

Key Imports from Qatar to India:

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Petrochemicals and chemicals

Plastics and aluminum products

Qatar is India’s largest supplier of LNG, providing 10.74 million metric tons (MMT) valued at $8.32 billion in FY 2022-23. It is also India’s largest supplier of LPG, with 5.33 MMT imported, valued at $4.04 billion, accounting for 29% of India’s total LPG imports.

Defence and Maritime Cooperation

Defence cooperation is a key pillar of India-Qatar relations. India provides training opportunities for Qatar’s military personnel and regularly participates in Qatar’s Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX). The Indian Navy and Coast Guard frequently visit Qatari ports, fostering maritime security collaboration.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Amir of Qatar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met Sheikh Tamim on Monday, ahead of the formal talks with PM Modi.

“Honoured to call on H H @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar, on his arrival in New Delhi for a State Visit. Value his guidance on advancing our cooperation in many domains. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will deepen our close bonds of friendship,” Jaishankar posted on X.

High-Level Engagements and Past Bilateral Visits

There has been a consistent exchange of high-level visits between India and Qatar. Before Sheikh Tamim’s 2015 visit, his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, visited India in 1999, 2005, and 2012. Prime Minister Modi reciprocated with an official visit to Doha in June 2016, further strengthening diplomatic ties.

The Amir’s visit is expected to pave the way for deeper engagement between India and Qatar in multiple domains. From economic collaborations to security and geopolitical discussions, the visit holds significance for both nations, solidifying a partnership that continues to grow stronger with each passing year.