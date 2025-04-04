Quad Nations Pledge Over $20 Million In Humanitarian Aid for Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

The Quad grouping—comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—has announced a collective humanitarian response to the devastating earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28, 2025.

The Quad grouping—comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—has announced a collective humanitarian response to the devastating earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28, 2025. In a joint statement, the four nations extended condolences to the people of Myanmar and Thailand, pledging over $20 million in combined aid to support relief and recovery efforts.

The earthquake, which caused significant loss of life and widespread damage to infrastructure, has exacerbated Myanmar’s already fragile humanitarian situation. In response, the Quad emphasized its commitment to providing urgent assistance, including the deployment of emergency medical teams, delivery of essential relief materials, and financial support to aid organizations operating on the ground.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the peoples of Myanmar and Thailand,” the Quad partners said, stressing the urgent need to reach vulnerable populations with life-saving support. Breaking: Quad issues a joint statement on Myanmar earthquake response, committed humanitarian assistance estimated at a combined value of over USD 20 million, welcome commitments to ceasefires pic.twitter.com/qYdRqNblFS Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 4, 2025 Support for Ceasefires and Safe Humanitarian Access The statement also welcomed recent developments concerning temporary and partial ceasefires within Myanmar, calling on all parties to extend and uphold these measures. The ceasefires are seen as a critical opportunity to ensure safe passage for aid and medical services in conflict-affected regions. The Quad acknowledged and appreciated the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ efforts, particularly their statements on March 29 and 30, and the assistance extended by regional countries to communities impacted by the disaster. “We urge all stakeholders to broaden and uphold ceasefires to enable timely humanitarian aid delivery,” the statement read. Coordinated Disaster Response To ensure a cohesive and efficient humanitarian response, the Quad has activated its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Partnership, which has formed a coordination group working closely with regional bodies such as the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre). This collaborative mechanism is aimed at addressing the most urgent needs of affected communities, enhancing logistical coordination, and avoiding duplication of efforts. Legacy of Humanitarian Cooperation The Quad reiterated that its origins lie in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami relief efforts, and that the group has since continued to provide timely and practical support during crises across the Indo-Pacific. “This response reflects our shared commitment to a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific. We stand united in offering humanitarian aid during times of need,” the statement concluded. The Quad’s intervention underscores the importance of regional cooperation in disaster response, particularly at a time when geopolitical tensions and humanitarian crises are increasingly intertwined.