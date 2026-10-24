Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody

More trouble is brewing for content creator Amir Shaukeen in the racial abuse case of a man from north-east India. A Delhi court on Saturday remanded Shaukeen to five days of police custody in connection with the alleged racial abuse of a tribal youth from Tripura.

Delhi Police arrested Shaukeen after a video went viral on social media showing a man allegedly making racial remarks against the youth and humiliating him in public in Delhi.

According to the police, Shaukeen’s custody is required to identify and apprehend other accused persons allegedly involved in the incident. He will be taken to Ahmedabad as part of the investigation to trace the other suspects.

The case came to light after the video went viral on social media triggering outrage after allegations of racial harassment against the tribal youth. According to reports, the controversial video was recorded in Ahmedabad around a month ago. Police say the roles of 7-8 other people allegedly connected with the incident.

What the alleged video contain?

The video allegedly shows the content creator mocking the young man over his appearance and northeastern identity. He could be seen asking the youth if he was the president of China and also referred to him as ‘Michael Jackson’.