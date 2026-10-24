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Home > India News > Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody

Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody

Delhi Police arrested Shaukeen after a video went viral on social media showing a man allegedly making racial remarks against the youth and humiliating him in public in Delhi.

The case came to light after the video went viral on social media triggering outrage after allegations of racial harassment against the tribal youth. (Photo: ANI)
The case came to light after the video went viral on social media triggering outrage after allegations of racial harassment against the tribal youth. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 15:55 IST

More trouble is brewing for content creator Amir Shaukeen in the racial abuse case of a man from north-east India. A Delhi court on Saturday remanded Shaukeen to five days of police custody in connection with the alleged racial abuse of a tribal youth from Tripura.
 
Delhi Police arrested Shaukeen after a video went viral on social media showing a man allegedly making racial remarks against the youth and humiliating him in public in Delhi.
 
According to the police, Shaukeen’s custody is required to identify and apprehend other accused persons allegedly involved in the incident. He will be taken to Ahmedabad as part of the investigation to trace the other suspects.
 
The case came to light after the video went viral on social media triggering outrage after allegations of racial harassment against the tribal youth. According to reports, the controversial video was recorded in Ahmedabad around a month ago. Police say the roles of 7-8 other people allegedly connected with the incident.
 
What the alleged video contain?
 
The video allegedly shows the content creator mocking the young man over his appearance and northeastern identity. He could be seen asking the youth if he was the president of China and also referred to him as ‘Michael Jackson’. 
What Shaukeen claims about the video 
 
After the massive outrage, Shaukeen posted an apology video on social media and claimed the exchange between the duo was scripted and was intended as a joke. Shaukeen also claimed he knew the Tripura man and apologised to him if his actions hurt anyone. 
 
Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the alleged racial abuse and called for strict action. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also asked state police chief to coordinate with Delhi Police. 
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Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody

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Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody
Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody
Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody
Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody
Racial Slur Case: Delhi Court Sends Content Creator Aamir Shaukeen to 5-Day Police Custody

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