Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Ragging Case: Torture Behind Academic Walls-The Dark Reality Of Ragging And Student Torture In Kerala

From forced humiliation to brutal physical assaults, these incidents highlight how ragging has transformed from a so-called ‘initiation ritual’ into a life-threatening menace.

Ragging Case: Torture Behind Academic Walls-The Dark Reality Of Ragging And Student Torture In Kerala


A recent case of brutal ragging at a nursing college in Kottayam, Kerala, has once again exposed the horrifying reality of campus violence. A disturbing video surfaced showing a junior student tied to a cot, writhing in pain, as seniors tortured him with needles, poured stinging lotion on his wounds, and subjected him to other cruel forms of abuse.

Five third-year students were arrested following complaints by three first-year students. Investigations revealed that the accused had been extorting money for alcohol and regularly abusing juniors since November. The victims, too terrified to speak up, endured months of suffering before finally reporting the incidents to their families, leading to police intervention.

Police arrested five third-year nursing students related to the case

Despite the existence of anti-ragging committees and laws like the Prohibition of Ragging Act (2011), which prescribes up to two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000, such incidents continue to plague Kerala’s educational institutions. The question remains: How do such horrors persist unnoticed in reputed institutions?

Viral visuals expose brutal ragging incident

Siddharth Case: A Life Cut Short

In February 2024, JS Siddharth, a 20-year-old second-year BVSc and Animal Husbandry student at Pookode Veterinary College, was found dead in his hostel’s washroom. Reports indicate that Siddharth had been subjected to inhumane physical abuse by seniors following a Valentine’s Day event where he danced with a senior female student. His ordeal began on February 15, when he informed his mother about his plans to return home. However, the next few days saw him brutally assaulted by seniors, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

J.S. Sidharthan, a Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University student, was found dead in his hostel room in Pookode in Wayanad

Siddharth’s case highlights how ragging in Kerala is not just about hazing but has evolved into a deeply entrenched culture of violence and intimidation. His death serves as yet another grim reminder of the unchecked power wielded by senior students in hostels and campuses.

Mihir Ahammed Case: A Mother’s Fight for Justice

On January 15, 2025, Mihir Ahammed, a 15-year-old school boy from Kochi, allegedly died by suicide after enduring relentless bullying and ragging. His mother, Rajna PM, has been vocal on social media, exposing the horrifying abuse her son faced. According to her, Mihir was bullied for his skin color, physically assaulted, and forced to lick a toilet seat. Even after his death, chat screenshots revealed that some students celebrated his demise with racist slurs.

Here is Mihir’s mother’s Instagram post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajna Pm (@rajnapm)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajna Pm (@rajnapm)

Rajna is continuously seeking justice for her son in her Instagram posts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajna Pm (@rajnapm)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajna Pm (@rajnapm)

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with Mihir’s parents demanding a thorough and impartial investigation. His death raises critical questions about bullying and ragging in schools and the lack of accountability in institutions meant to protect students.

The Role Of ‘Idimuri’: The Dark Side Of Student Unions

In 2024, the Cantonment police registered cases against four SFI leaders of University College in Trivandrum for assaulting a differently-abled student. The accused Amal Chand, Midhun, Alan Jamal, and Vidhu Uday were allegedly attacked Muhammed Anas, a second-year degree student from Konniyoor. Reports suggest that Anas was assaulted inside a so-called ‘torture room’ within the college premises for failing to comply with the directives of the SFI leaders. The incident has sparked outrage, raising serious concerns about campus violence and the unchecked influence of student organizations.

Screenshot of assault

Beyond individual cases, Kerala’s educational institutions have long been plagued by systemic issues related to ragging. The notorious ‘Idimuri’ (translated as ‘torture room’) at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram is an infamous example. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), a left-wing student organization, has been accused of turning student union offices into assault rooms where students are intimidated and beaten.

Reports from 2019 indicate that similar ‘torture rooms’ existed in other colleges like Government Arts College, MG College (Thiruvananthapuram), Maharaja’s College (Ernakulam), and Government College (Madappally). These rooms, supposedly meant for student activities, have instead become centers of violence and control.

The Urgent Need for Reform

The recent surge in ragging cases in Kerala from the tragic deaths of Mihir and Siddharth to the horrifying nursing college case calls for immediate intervention. Institutions must ensure strict enforcement of anti-ragging laws, set up more effective monitoring mechanisms, and encourage students to report abuse without fear of retaliation.

Unless concrete steps are taken, Kerala risks fostering an environment where students live in perpetual fear, and ragging continues unchecked.

ALSO READ: Odisha Rapper Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Family Alleges Harassment By Wife

