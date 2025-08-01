Home > India > Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason

Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason

Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of aiding BJP in a massive voter fraud, calling it "treason" and vowing action against involved officials. He cited a six-month probe and warned of major revelations. Congress plans a 15-day Bihar yatra over alleged voter deletions in the SIR exercise.

Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Election Commission of India for alleged involvement in vote theft
Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Election Commission of India for alleged involvement in vote theft

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 1, 2025 19:11:37 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again doubled down his attack on the Election Commission claiming that an independent investigation by the opposition has revealed the poll panel’s alleged involvement in a massive vote theft to benefit the BJP and said that thisnis no less than treason. 

Even as Opposition INDIA bloc once again raised the issue of the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls,  Rahul Gandhi said, “We have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft. And I am not saying this lightly, I am speaking with 100 per cent proof.”

He also stated that you all will come to know this.  

“When we release this (proof) entire country will know that Electoon Commission is indulged in vote theft. For whom they are doing it? They are do8ngnitnfor BJP. It’s open and shut,” he said. 

The Congress leader also said that in Madhya Pradesh we have suspicion durong Lok Sabha, it came to light more in Maharashtra and on state level we felt that there was theft, there was addition of voters, and over one crore voters were added. 

“Then we went into details as Election Commission is not going to help us and we decided to go into more detail. And then we did our investigation, which took six months and what we found was atom bomb, and if this bomb explodes then Election Commission will not be visible in India,” he said.  

Issuing stern warning to the poll panel’s personnel, he said, “Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you.”

Without naming specific individuals, Rahul Gandhi issued a stark warning to those within the Commission, saying, “You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. We will find you wherever you are, even if you are retired.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow a debate on the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar. 

They contend the EC’s revision process threatens to disenfranchise millions of voters ahead of the state elections. The issue has also escalated protests both inside and outside Parliament.

The Congress is also planning a 15 day yatra in Bihar starting from August 10 over SIR, sources said on Friday.

The source said that the party is identifying the route of the yatra over SIR in Bihar, which will also be joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagatbandhan alliance party members. 

The source revealed that the yatra will be a hybrid mode like Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and cover at least 22 districts of the state and Tejashwi Yadav will join the yatra to address the public meetings at at least nine places with Rahul Gandhi. 

The final route and details of the yatra is also being under consideration for approval from the party leadership, the source added. 

The SIR exercise of the Commission has become a bone of contention between the Opposition parties and the NDA in Bihar. The opposition parties have been alleging that through the SIR exercise the EC is deleting lakhs of eligible voters ahead of crucial assembly polls. 

Also Read: Who Is The Liar, Donald Trump Or PM Modi? Questions Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha, Watch

Tags: bjprahul gandhi

RELATED News

Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
ECI slams Rahul For Irresponsible Threats, Says His Comments Deplorable
Race Against Death: Indian Diplomatic Intervention Puts Death Sentence of Nimisha Priya on Hold in Yemen
Police Deployed In Pune Following Tensions Over Social Media Post
T-BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over ‘Threats’ To Young Journalists

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Releases The Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, Check Details
Akash Deep Shares Heated Moment with Ben Duckett, KL Rahul Intervenes – Watch
Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?
T-BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over ‘Threats’ To Young Journalists
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods
Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason
Vladimir Putin, Facing Donald Trump’s Deadline, To Change Russia’s Stance On Ukraine? Russian President Gives Big Hint
Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Regret Over MS Dhoni’s Last Match: ‘I Could Have Done Better’
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey Share Best Actor Award For Jawan And 12th Fail, Rani Mukerji Wins Best Actress
Snub to Washington? India Refuses to Purchase Costly US Made F-35 Fighter Jets
Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason
Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason
Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason
Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?