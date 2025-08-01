Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again doubled down his attack on the Election Commission claiming that an independent investigation by the opposition has revealed the poll panel’s alleged involvement in a massive vote theft to benefit the BJP and said that thisnis no less than treason.

Even as Opposition INDIA bloc once again raised the issue of the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, Rahul Gandhi said, “We have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft. And I am not saying this lightly, I am speaking with 100 per cent proof.”

He also stated that you all will come to know this.

“When we release this (proof) entire country will know that Electoon Commission is indulged in vote theft. For whom they are doing it? They are do8ngnitnfor BJP. It’s open and shut,” he said.

The Congress leader also said that in Madhya Pradesh we have suspicion durong Lok Sabha, it came to light more in Maharashtra and on state level we felt that there was theft, there was addition of voters, and over one crore voters were added.

“Then we went into details as Election Commission is not going to help us and we decided to go into more detail. And then we did our investigation, which took six months and what we found was atom bomb, and if this bomb explodes then Election Commission will not be visible in India,” he said.

Issuing stern warning to the poll panel’s personnel, he said, “Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you.”

Without naming specific individuals, Rahul Gandhi issued a stark warning to those within the Commission, saying, “You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. We will find you wherever you are, even if you are retired.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow a debate on the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar.

They contend the EC’s revision process threatens to disenfranchise millions of voters ahead of the state elections. The issue has also escalated protests both inside and outside Parliament.

The Congress is also planning a 15 day yatra in Bihar starting from August 10 over SIR, sources said on Friday.

The source said that the party is identifying the route of the yatra over SIR in Bihar, which will also be joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagatbandhan alliance party members.

The source revealed that the yatra will be a hybrid mode like Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and cover at least 22 districts of the state and Tejashwi Yadav will join the yatra to address the public meetings at at least nine places with Rahul Gandhi.

The final route and details of the yatra is also being under consideration for approval from the party leadership, the source added.

The SIR exercise of the Commission has become a bone of contention between the Opposition parties and the NDA in Bihar. The opposition parties have been alleging that through the SIR exercise the EC is deleting lakhs of eligible voters ahead of crucial assembly polls.

