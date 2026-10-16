Rahul Gandhi-Asim Munir Image Row: Why Karnataka High Court Quashed FIR Against BJP’s Amit Malviya

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed the criminal complaint filed against BJP IT Cell convenor Amit Malviya in connection with a social media post that targeted Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and his comments on Operation Sindoor. The court dismissed the petition filed by Amit Malviya. The petition had been moved against the post published on X in May 2025.

The FIR was filed against Malviya under Sections 192 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These provisions deal with provocation with intent to cause a riot and public mischief, respectively

Rahul Gandhi and Asim Munir’s Faces Featured in Amit Malviya’s Viral Post

The controversy centred on a post Malviya shared on X, formerly Twitter, on May 20, 2025. The post featured an image combining half of Rahul Gandhi’s face with half of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s face. Malviya criticised Gandhi over his remarks on Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border military response to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the post, the BJP leader accused Gandhi of speaking the language of Pakistan and its beneficiaries. He also questioned why the Congress leader had not congratulated the Prime Minister on Operation Sindoor and asked whether Gandhi was seeking Pakistan’s Nishan-e-Pakistan, its highest civilian honour.

Congress Functionary’s Complaint Led to FIR Against BJP Leader

Congress functionary Sridhar MM filed a complaint against Malviya over the social media post. He alleged that the content was false, malicious and provocative, and had the potential to incite hostility towards Gandhi and the Congress party. Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Malviya on May 20, 2025, invoking the relevant provisions of the BNS.

Amit Malviya Called the Post Political Speech

Challenging the FIR before the Karnataka High Court, Malviya argued that his post amounted to political speech and criticism on a matter of public interest. He further contended that continuing the criminal proceedings would amount to an abuse of the legal process. On May 22, 2025, Justice S Rachiah had stayed the proceedings, observing that, prima facie, the allegations did not attract Section 352 of the BNS.

High Court Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against Malviya

The High Court subsequently allowed Malviya’s petition on Friday and quashed the FIR and the criminal proceedings arising from it. Senior Advocate M Aruna Shyam and Advocate Suyog Herele E appeared for Malviya, while State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadesh represented the state.#