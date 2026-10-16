Rahul Gandhi-Asim Munir Image Row: Why Karnataka High Court Quashed FIR Against BJP’s Amit Malviya

Rahul Gandhi and Asim Munir’s Faces Featured in Amit Malviya’s Viral Post
Congress Functionary’s Complaint Led to FIR Against BJP Leader
Amit Malviya Called the Post Political Speech
High Court Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against Malviya
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.