Rahul Gandhi Calls For National Unity During His Srinagar Visit in The Aftermath of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Meets Victims and Leadership

Nearly three days after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were brutally killed, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Srinagar on Friday to meet victims, their families, and key political leaders in a show of solidarity.

Meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Upon his arrival, Rahul Gandhi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar. The meeting, as reported by ANI, was part of his outreach to understand the situation on the ground and offer his party’s support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Rahul Gandhi also visited an Army hospital in Srinagar where several injured victims of the Pahalgam attack are receiving treatment. During his visit, he met one of the injured and interacted with the families of victims.

Rahul Gandhi Calls For National Unity

Speaking to the media, Gandhi described the attack as a “terrible tragedy,” and emphasized the need for national unity in the face of terrorism.

“It has been a terrible tragedy. I came here to gain a sense of what’s going on and to help. The entire population of Jammu and Kashmir has condemned this terrible action and has fully supported the nation at this time. I met one of the people who is injured. My love and affection to everybody who has lost their family members. The entire nation is standing united. We had a meeting yesterday with the government,” he said.

Highlighting the political consensus on the issue, he added, “We are ready to support whatever action the government wants to take. The idea behind the attack is to divide the society. It is very important that every Indian stands united so that we can defeat what the terrorists wanted to do.”

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Attacks on Kashmiris Elsewhere

Rahul Gandhi also condemned the instances of targeted harassment against Kashmiris in other parts of the country following the attack.

“It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir and the rest of the country, and I think it’s very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all,” he said.

He further mentioned that he had met with both the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the developments.

“I also met the Chief Minister and the LG, and they briefed me about what had happened, and I assured both of them that my party and I are going to support them fully,” he added.

Meeting with LG Manoj Sinha

Later, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by senior Congress leaders including MP KC Venugopal, MLAs Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra, and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

The Office of the LG of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted following the meeting, “Met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal, Congress MLAs Ghulam Ahmad Mir & Tariq Hameed Karra and RS MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain at Raj Bhavan. We discussed various aspects related to heinous terror attack in Pahalgam.”

