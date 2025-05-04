Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
  Rahul Gandhi Calls Lord Ram 'Mythological', BJP Accuses Congress Of 'Anti-Hindu' Stand

Rahul Gandhi Calls Lord Ram ‘Mythological’, BJP Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-Hindu’ Stand

BJP reacted swiftly. Sharing clips of Gandhi’s remarks on social media, party leaders accused him of disrespecting Hindu sentiments and promoting divisive rhetoric.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Lord Ram ‘Mythological’, BJP Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-Hindu’ Stand

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has stirred controversy by referring to Lord Ram as a "mythological figure" during a recent interaction at Brown University in the United States.


Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has stirred controversy by referring to Lord Ram as a “mythological figure” during a recent interaction at Brown University in the United States. His remarks have triggered a sharp backlash from BJP leaders, who accused the Congress of having an “anti-Hindu” and “anti-Ram” stance.

Speaking at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, Gandhi was responding to a question about secularism in the face of rising Hindu nationalism in India. He stated, “All our mythological figures, Lord Ram was of that kind. He was forgiving, compassionate. I don’t consider what the BJP says to be the Hindu idea at all. I consider the Hindu idea to be much more pluralistic, affectionate, and tolerant.”

He further added, “None of the great Indian reformers have been bigots. The BJP’s ideology doesn’t represent Hinduism. In fact, they are a fringe group that has captured power and wealth but does not reflect the core of Indian philosophical thinking.”

The BJP reacted swiftly. Sharing clips of Gandhi’s remarks on social media, party leaders accused him of disrespecting Hindu sentiments and promoting divisive rhetoric. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, “Insulting Hindus and Lord Ram has become the Congress party’s identity… They even opposed the Ram Temple construction and now call Ram ‘mythological’. This is proof of their anti-Ram and anti-Hindu mindset.”

Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, accused the Congress of mocking Hindu faith. “This mindset questions Lord Ram and later fakes Sanatan love during elections,” he said.

BJP’s CR Kesavan also reminded the public of the 2007 affidavit filed by the UPA government in the Supreme Court, which claimed that the Ramayana lacks historical proof- a move that was also widely criticized at the time. He added, “This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi and Congress have questioned Lord Ram’s existence.”

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership have not yet responded to the BJP’s fresh round of criticism. The political slugfest comes just months after the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was boycotted by several opposition leaders, including Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The remarks and ensuing reactions highlight the continued politicization of religious figures and underscore the ideological rift between the BJP and Congress on the interpretation of Hindu identity in contemporary India.

Filed under

Lord Ram Rahul Gandhi

