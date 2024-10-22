Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Confident Priyanka Will Be Wayanad’s Champion In Parliament

Exuding confidence over the candidature of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that she will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. (Read more below)

Rahul Gandhi Confident Priyanka Will Be Wayanad’s Champion In Parliament

Exuding confidence over the candidature of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that she will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.

“The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let’s ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

“The people of India have saved the Constitution and democracy. The deprived and poor population of the country stood with India to protect their rights. Congratulations to all the alliance partners and the lion workers of Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said in a separate post on X.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to discuss campaign strategies as she prepares to file her nomination for the by-elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Vadra, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will lead a roadshow from Wayanad’s Kalpetta New Bus Stand in the morning before filing the nomination on October 23.

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll, Congress declared Gandhi’s candidature for the Wayanad seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders will also remain present during Gandhi’s nomination filing before the district collector in the afternoon.

After being active in politics for five years, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Gandhi will make her electoral debut in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where the bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 13. Along with this, the Election Commission announced by-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Filed under

Congress party Priyanka Gandhi nomination Priyanka gandhi vadra Rahul Gandhi Wayanad bypoll Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election
Advertisement

Also Read

Rani Rampal Hangs Up Her Skates: A Look Back At Her Remarkable Journey

Rani Rampal Hangs Up Her Skates: A Look Back At Her Remarkable Journey

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox