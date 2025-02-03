Home
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes ‘Make in India’ Amid Concerns Over China’s Border Aggression

On Monday, during the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP, linked China's border aggression to the perceived failure of the Make in India initiative.

On Monday, during the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP, linked China’s border aggression to the perceived failure of the Make in India initiative. He criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its inability to spur manufacturing and secure India’s defense.

Gandhi argued that China’s belligerence was a result of its larger and stronger industrial systems, emphasizing that wars are not just fought between armies but between industrial systems.

Concerns Over National Security and Industrial Preparedness

“The PM has denied, but the army keeps on talking to the Chinese and the Chief of Staff has said the Chinese are inside our territory,” Gandhi said. He expressed concern over India’s industrial system being unable to compete with China, which he claimed was already ten years ahead in sectors like electric motors, robotics, batteries, and optics.

“If and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting against Chinese batteries, optics, and robots. For the future of our children, we have to build a production line,” he added.

While Gandhi acknowledged that the Prime Minister had tried with the Make in India initiative, he said, “Conceptually, it was a good idea, but it is pretty clear that he failed.” He warned that India risked losing out on the production revolution to China once again.

Foreign Policy Allegations and Heated Exchange

Gandhi further alleged that the government sent Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to the US to secure an invitation for the Prime Minister to Donald Trump’s inauguration. This claim sparked a heated response from Jaishankar, who accused Gandhi of making false statements that could harm national interests.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanded proof for Gandhi’s statements, asking him to authenticate his claims.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju challenged Gandhi’s statements, calling them fictitious and harmful to the nation. He urged Gandhi to approach such matters seriously.

“How can you make fictitious allegations? Such things are not good for the country. You need to be serious,” Rijiju said.

China-India Border Relations Update

Gandhi’s comments came amid ongoing efforts to normalize bilateral relations between India and China. The two nations had been locked in a standoff since early 2020. Recent disengagement at friction points in Demchok and Depsang has revived mechanisms to address border disputes.

In January 2025, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi described the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as “stable but sensitive.” He emphasized the need for both sides to reach broader agreements to restore trust.

The Path Forward

Gandhi called for a strategic focus on expanding India’s manufacturing sector and involving young people in technological and energy revolutions. “We need to ensure India becomes a leader in production and innovation,” he concluded.

As India navigates complex geopolitical challenges, the government faces mounting pressure to strengthen its industrial and defense capabilities to counter external threats effectively.

