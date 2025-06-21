Live Tv
Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi’s Government Over ‘Make In India’ And Manufacturing Decline

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi’s Government Over ‘Make In India’ And Manufacturing Decline

Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, citing manufacturing decline, youth unemployment, reliance on Chinese imports, and underperformance of the PLI scheme, urging a shift to real industrial reform.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 13:19:20 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again raised pointed questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ promise. Speaking out both on social media and in Parliament, Gandhi said the campaign has not delivered the industrial growth or job creation it promised. “Modi ji has mastered the art of slogans, not solutions. Since 2014, manufacturing has fallen to 14% of our economy,” he said. The statement reflects growing concerns about a sector once seen as a backbone for India’s future growth and self-reliance.

While highlighting the broader economic issues, Gandhi also shared personal stories from the ground. In New Delhi’s Nehru Place, he met two young men—Shivam and Saif. “Bright, skilled, full of promise – yet denied the opportunity to fulfil it,” he said. For Gandhi, their stories symbolize the challenges India’s youth face despite talent and training. He argued that India has become a place where things are assembled, not truly built, adding, “We assemble, we import, but we don’t build. China profits.”

A Smartphone And A Larger Message About Make In India

In a recent speech in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi held up a mobile phone and used it as an example of India’s import dependence.

“This phone is not ‘Made in India’… All the components are made in China… Every time we buy a phone, we are paying a tax to China,” he said. 

His comments highlighted concerns that, even after a decade of “Make in India,” India still depends heavily on Chinese parts for consumer technology. For Gandhi, this isn’t just about trade—it’s about lost opportunity.

Concerns Over PLI Scheme’s Future

Rahul Gandhi also raised concerns about the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which was launched with the aim of encouraging domestic manufacturing across key sectors. While the scheme was designed to attract investments in areas like electronics, semiconductors, and electric mobility, Gandhi suggested it has not lived up to expectations. He pointed out that despite the initial push, the program hasn’t delivered the scale of industrial growth it promised.

He claimed the scheme is underperforming and being ‘quietly rolled back.’ Rahul Gandhi interpreted this as a sign that the government is retreating from its manufacturing goals. He said this quiet withdrawal reflects a lack of commitment to long-term progress. The PLI scheme was supposed to be a cornerstone of India’s industrial future, but its limited impact so far has sparked debate over whether India is prepared to compete in the high-tech global manufacturing space it once aspired to lead.

A Call For A Different Kind Of Growth

In closing, Rahul Gandhi didn’t just critique the current system—he called for a change. “India needs a fundamental shift – one that empowers lakhs of producers through honest reforms and financial support,” he said. His message was clear: unless India truly builds from the ground up, it risks becoming just a marketplace for other countries.

 “We must stop being a market for others. If we don’t build here, we’ll keep buying from those who do. The clock is ticking,” he added.

