Thursday, February 20, 2025
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes 'Two Indias' During Rally In Rae Bareli

Criticizing the Narendra Modi-led government, Gandhi attributed the economic distress of small businesses to policies like demonetization.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes ‘Two Indias’ During Rally In Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi


Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday reiterated his concern about the increasing economic disparity in India. Addressing a rally in his constituency, he claimed that two distinct Indias are being created one for the wealthy elite and another for the hardworking citizens struggling to make ends meet.

“Two Indias are being created. On one side, there are wealthy people who get whatever they want. During the COVID-19 pandemic, lakhs of loans were forgiven for them. On the other side, there’s an India for farmers, unemployed youth, and laborers who continue to struggle,” Gandhi remarked.

Criticizing the Narendra Modi-led government, Gandhi attributed the economic distress of small businesses to policies like demonetization. “We cannot have two Indias; we want one India. How did we reach here? The Narendra Modi government finished small businesses by implementing policies like demonetization,” he asserted.

Highlighting the importance of the Constitution in safeguarding the rights of ordinary citizens, he said, “If there is a voice for poor people, laborers, farmers, and small traders in this country, it is because of the Constitution.” Holding a copy of the document, he emphasized, “This is the voice of the people of India.”

He credited Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Jawaharlal Nehru for laying the foundation of India’s democracy through the Constitution, stating, “Gandhiji, Ambedkarji, and Nehruji gave us this Constitution. They went to jail and fought against the British. Today, those in power are attacking this very Constitution. It is the duty of political parties to protect it, and the media also has a responsibility to do the same.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Vision Of Unity

Reflecting on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which spanned from September 2022 to 2023, Gandhi reiterated his vision of unity and harmony. “Lakhs of people walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and we gave a message there: ‘Nafrat ke bazaar mein Pyaar ki Dukaan kholenge’ (We will open a shop of love in the market of hatred). A country built on hatred can never progress. When two members of a family fight, that family is destroyed. So, if a country is fighting, how will it progress?” he questioned.

He urged citizens to stand against any attempt to divide the nation. “When anyone tries to divide India, you must stop it. Do not accept that this country will be one of hatred. This country is of love and will always remain one of love,” he concluded.

During his visit to Rae Bareli, the Congress MP unveiled the statue of Rana Beni Madhav Singh, a historical freedom fighter, and offered prayers at a local temple.

(With ANI Inputs)

