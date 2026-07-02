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Home > India News > Congress Passed Resolution to Free VD Savarkar in 1923, Court Told in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

Congress Passed Resolution to Free VD Savarkar in 1923, Court Told in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

In the Rahul Gandhi defamation case, Satyaki Savarkar told a Pune court that the Congress passed a 1923 resolution seeking V.D. Savarkar's release from jail. He also claimed Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Savarkar were false. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 7.

Congress Passed Resolution to Free VD Savarkar in 1923, Court Told in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case (Image: ANI, file photo)
Congress Passed Resolution to Free VD Savarkar in 1923, Court Told in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 14:03 IST

During a hearing in a special MP/MLA court in Pune on Wednesday, Satyaki Savarkar, who is the grandnephew of freedom fighter V.D. Savarkar, said that the Indian National Congress had approved a resolution in 1923, seeking Savarkar’s release from jail. He made this claim while he was being cross-examined in a defamation case that he filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case is related to a speech Rahul Gandhi gave in London in March 2023, in which he allegedly stated that V.D. Savarkar had written in a book that he and some of his friends felt happy after beating a Muslim.

Satyaki Savarkar Makes Fresh Claims in Court 

During questions by Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer Milind Pawar, Satyaki Savarkar said that the Congress had gone ahead and passed the 1923 resolution because V.D. Savarkar was becoming increasingly more popular and there was rising public demand for his release. He also added to the court that if the Congress had moved a similar resolution before the execution of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, then their deaths could maybe have been avoided.

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V.D. Savarkar was kept behind bars in the Cellular Jail, also called Kala Pani, in the Andaman Islands from 1911 to 1921. Later he was shifted to Ratnagiri Jail, and in 1924 he was given a conditional release. After that he stayed under surveillance and restrictions in Ratnagiri district until 1937. 

What Did Congress Resolution Copy Say

Satyaki Savarkar said he would submit a copy of the Indian National Congress resolution at the next hearing.“Mr. Savarkar, as you know, received a life sentence from this Bureaucracy. His brother also received, I believe, the same sentence. And, I may add, as a prisoner myself, I occupied the room in the Bijapur jail where the brother of Sjt. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Sj. Ganesh Savarkar was living. Mr. Ganesh Savarkar has been released,” the resolution states.

“But Mr. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has not been released and this is the reason why we are making an exception in condemning the action of the Government with regard to one single prisoner. The reason is that this poor man is being most vindictively kept in jail, when he is entitled to be released,” it adds.

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Next Hearing on July 7 

Satyaki Savarkar also told the court that it was wrong to claim that V.D. Savarkar’s mercy petitions used a submissive tone, or that they somehow displayed loyalty to the British government. 

“Savarkar was not released due to mercy petitions… My complaint is not related to who has submitted how many petitions and who was released. Therefore, I did not file any document in that respect,” Satyaki Savarkar said in the court on Wednesday.

He went on to say too that V.D. Savarkar never wrote the book that Rahul Gandhi mentioned during his London speech, and that the whole episode Congress leader spoke about never actually took place

As per the court’s directions, Pune Police then carried out an inquiry, and finally submitted a report on May 27, 2024. In that report they said Rahul Gandhi allegedly defamed V.D. Savarkar in his speech. 

Rahul Gandhi denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty last July. Now the next hearing in the case is set for July 7.

Also Read: Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning Day After Bengaluru Creche Fired ‘Whistleblower’ 

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Congress Passed Resolution to Free VD Savarkar in 1923, Court Told in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case
Tags: congresspolitical-newsPune Courtrahul gandhiSatyaki SavarkarV D Savarkar

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Congress Passed Resolution to Free VD Savarkar in 1923, Court Told in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case
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