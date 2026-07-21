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Home > India News > Rahul Gandhi Detained Outside PM’s Residence After Scuffle With Police

Rahul Gandhi Detained Outside PM’s Residence After Scuffle With Police

Rahul Gandhi detained outside PM's residence after a protest over student crackdown. LoP suffers nose injury during police scuffle.

Rahul Gandhi detained PM residence. (Source:Instagram)
Rahul Gandhi detained PM residence. (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 19:40 IST

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was detained by the police outside the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders led a protest march toward PM Narendra Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. However, the leaders were removed from the spot by the Delhi Police and subsequently taken into custody which resulted in the scuffle.  

Why Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Akhilesh Yadav Detained Outside PM’s Residence

A day after intense student protests in New Delhi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other senior MPs were surrounded by police personnel as they sat on the road and refused to budge. Eventually, police officers removed Gandhi and boarded him into a bus. The demonstration outside 7 Lok Kalyan Marg was organized by opposition leaders demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities. The leaders also strongly condemned the alleged police brutality during the students’ march to Parliament a day earlier.  

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Rahul Gandhi Appeals to Public to Join Him Outside PM’s Residence

Prior to his detention, the Congress leader appealed to the public to join him outside the Prime Minister’s residence, stating that an attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. “PM Modi believes he can get away without answers and without consequences. He cannot — not this time. I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice to join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister’s residence,” Gandhi posted on social media.  

Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Exam Irregularities and Scams

Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the government for using force against student demonstrators. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and K.C. Venugopal visited students injured in the police crackdown.The Congress party demanded an official apology from the government for its actions against innocent students, labeling the response as “brutality”. The party reiterated that the protesters were merely seeking accountability for the alleged NEET paper leak and calling for the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.  

Also Read: Jitendra Singh-Rahul Gandhi Meet Ends Without Breakthrough; Congress Sticks To Protest At PM’s Residence

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Rahul Gandhi Detained Outside PM’s Residence After Scuffle With Police
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