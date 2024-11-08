Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Extends Congratulations To Trump, Best Wishes To Harris

On November 7, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote to US President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Congratulations To Trump, Best Wishes To Harris

On November 7, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote to US President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory. In his message, Gandhi expressed confidence that under Trump’s leadership, India and the US would further strengthen their cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In his letter, Gandhi highlighted the long-standing friendship between India and the United States, which is built on shared democratic values. He expressed optimism that the two nations would continue to expand opportunities for collaboration during Trump’s second term in office.

“I am confident that under your leadership, India and the US will continue to deepen our cooperation in various fields,” Gandhi wrote. “I also hope we will work together to create more opportunities for both Indians and Americans.”

Best Wishes to Kamala Harris for the Future

In a separate letter, Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kamala Harris, the outgoing US Vice President, on her spirited presidential campaign. He praised her unifying message of hope, which, he said, would continue to inspire many.

“Your campaign was full of energy, and your message of unity will inspire people around the world,” Gandhi wrote. He also acknowledged the significant progress made in US-India relations under the Biden administration, noting that their shared commitment to democratic values would continue to guide the strong bond between the two nations.

Donald Trump’s Victory in the 2024 US Elections

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, secured a victory in the US presidential elections on November 6, marking his return to the presidency after a four-year hiatus. With more than 270 Electoral College votes, Trump was projected by Edison Research to have won the election, securing his path back to the White House.

Filed under

donald trump Kamala Harris Rahul Gandhi US Election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox