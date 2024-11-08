Rahul Gandhi Extends Congratulations To Trump, Best Wishes To Harris

On November 7, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote to US President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory.

On November 7, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote to US President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory. In his message, Gandhi expressed confidence that under Trump’s leadership, India and the US would further strengthen their cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In his letter, Gandhi highlighted the long-standing friendship between India and the United States, which is built on shared democratic values. He expressed optimism that the two nations would continue to expand opportunities for collaboration during Trump’s second term in office.

“I am confident that under your leadership, India and the US will continue to deepen our cooperation in various fields,” Gandhi wrote. “I also hope we will work together to create more opportunities for both Indians and Americans.”

Best Wishes to Kamala Harris for the Future

In a separate letter, Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kamala Harris, the outgoing US Vice President, on her spirited presidential campaign. He praised her unifying message of hope, which, he said, would continue to inspire many.

“Your campaign was full of energy, and your message of unity will inspire people around the world,” Gandhi wrote. He also acknowledged the significant progress made in US-India relations under the Biden administration, noting that their shared commitment to democratic values would continue to guide the strong bond between the two nations.

Donald Trump’s Victory in the 2024 US Elections

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, secured a victory in the US presidential elections on November 6, marking his return to the presidency after a four-year hiatus. With more than 270 Electoral College votes, Trump was projected by Edison Research to have won the election, securing his path back to the White House.