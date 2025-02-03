Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rahul Gandhi flashes Made in China phone in Parliament, Claims BJP has failed

On Monday, February 3, during the Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. He expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, emphasizing its shortcomings in boosting domestic manufacturing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rahul Gandhi flashes Made in China phone in Parliament, Claims BJP has failed

During the Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.


On Monday, February 3, during the Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. He expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, emphasizing its shortcomings in boosting domestic manufacturing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parliament’s Budget Session Overview

The Parliament’s Budget Session commenced on January 31 with President Murmu’s address. The session is divided into two parts: the first segment concludes on February 13, and the second is scheduled from March 10 to April 4.

Rahul Gandhi’s Critique of ‘Make in India’ Initiative

During his address, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the perceived failures of the ‘Make in India’ program. Holding up his mobile phone, he remarked, “PM Narendra Modi tried and conceptually ‘Make in India’ was a good idea but it is clear that he failed.” He pointed out that the device was not genuinely manufactured in India but merely assembled:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This mobile phone, even though we are saying we make this mobile phone in India, that is not a fact. This phone is not made in India. This phone is assembled in India. All the components of this phone are made in China…we are paying a tax to China,” Gandhi stated.

Gandhi Highlights Decline in Manufacturing Sector

Gandhi further criticized the decline in India’s manufacturing sector, noting, “The result is right in front of you, manufacturing fell from 15.3% of GDP in 2014 to 12.6% of GDP today, which is the lowest share of manufacturing in 60 years.” He acknowledged the Prime Minister’s efforts but emphasized the lack of success:

“I am not blaming the Prime Minister, it would not be fair to say that he did not try. I could say that the Prime Minister tried but he failed,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi’s Call for Revitalizing Domestic Production

The Congress leader underscored the need for India to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capabilities to reduce dependence on foreign-made components. He emphasized that merely assembling products in India does not fulfill the objectives of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and called for more robust policies to promote genuine manufacturing within the country.

Gandhi’s remarks have ignited discussions on the effectiveness of current economic policies and the strategies required to bolster India’s manufacturing sector.

ALSO READ: Congress Leader Criticizes Budget For Bihar, Calls Promised Special Package A ‘Jhunjhuna’

Filed under

parliament session Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Defamation Case: Delhi High Court Summons Shashi Tharoor

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Defamation Case: Delhi High Court Summons Shashi Tharoor

Which Party Leads The Charge: How Many Ultra-Rich Candidates Are Running In The 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections?

Which Party Leads The Charge: How Many Ultra-Rich Candidates Are Running In The 2025 Delhi...

Delhi Election 2025 Primer: No. Of Candidates, Seats, Past Results And More

Delhi Election 2025 Primer: No. Of Candidates, Seats, Past Results And More

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP’s 15 Key Guarantees, What’s On Offer?

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP’s 15 Key Guarantees, What’s On Offer?

Delhi Elections 2025: How Does The Electoral Process Work In Delhi, Here’s A Guide For First-Time Voters

Delhi Elections 2025: How Does The Electoral Process Work In Delhi, Here’s A Guide For...

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox