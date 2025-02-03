Rahul Gandhi flashes Made in China phone in Parliament, Claims BJP has failed

On Monday, February 3, during the Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. He expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, emphasizing its shortcomings in boosting domestic manufacturing.

Parliament’s Budget Session Overview

The Parliament’s Budget Session commenced on January 31 with President Murmu’s address. The session is divided into two parts: the first segment concludes on February 13, and the second is scheduled from March 10 to April 4.

Rahul Gandhi’s Critique of ‘Make in India’ Initiative

During his address, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the perceived failures of the ‘Make in India’ program. Holding up his mobile phone, he remarked, “PM Narendra Modi tried and conceptually ‘Make in India’ was a good idea but it is clear that he failed.” He pointed out that the device was not genuinely manufactured in India but merely assembled:

“This mobile phone, even though we are saying we make this mobile phone in India, that is not a fact. This phone is not made in India. This phone is assembled in India. All the components of this phone are made in China…we are paying a tax to China,” Gandhi stated.

Gandhi Highlights Decline in Manufacturing Sector

Gandhi further criticized the decline in India’s manufacturing sector, noting, “The result is right in front of you, manufacturing fell from 15.3% of GDP in 2014 to 12.6% of GDP today, which is the lowest share of manufacturing in 60 years.” He acknowledged the Prime Minister’s efforts but emphasized the lack of success:

“I am not blaming the Prime Minister, it would not be fair to say that he did not try. I could say that the Prime Minister tried but he failed,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi’s Call for Revitalizing Domestic Production

The Congress leader underscored the need for India to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capabilities to reduce dependence on foreign-made components. He emphasized that merely assembling products in India does not fulfill the objectives of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and called for more robust policies to promote genuine manufacturing within the country.

Gandhi’s remarks have ignited discussions on the effectiveness of current economic policies and the strategies required to bolster India’s manufacturing sector.