Rahul Gandhi Gets Major Relief In UP Court, Acquitted In Defamation Case Over Amit Shah Remarks

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, pertaining to the judgment regarding the defamation case that was pending for a long time. After delivering his judgment, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shubham Verma acquitted Rahul Gandhi of all the charges against him. According to the court, the remarks that were made were not defamatory.

Background to the Case

This case has been going on since 2018, when Gandhi made a statement in relation to the Karnataka elections. In a speech he made in Bengaluru, he referred to the BJP president then as being an accused of murder, saying that despite claims of integrity and decency, the party had such a person leading it. The man was Amit Shah who is currently Union Home Minister.

Who Filed the Case Against Him and under What Laws?

Vinay Mishra, who is a BJP leader, filed the complaint against Gandhi in 2018. It was under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Case Behind the Remark

Gandhi’s comment pointed to the Sohrabuddin encounter case. In that case, a special CBI court discharged Shah in 2014. That discharge predates the Bengaluru speech by four years, and it formed the backdrop to the legal fight in Sultanpur.

The Defence Team

Gandhi was represented by Senior Advocate RS Cheema, along with advocates Kashi Shukla, Tarannum Cheema, Prasanna S and Akash Singh.

Not His First Defamation Case

Sultanpur is not the only case where Gandhi has been prosecuted for defamation. In 2023, a court in Gujarat found him guilty of making a comment in a 2019 election rally held in Kolar, Karnataka, when he associated the Modi surname with people like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi who were absconders. The court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment.

At the time, Gandhi was the Member of Parliament representing Wayanad. This resulted in his disqualification as an MP. Later on, the Supreme Court put a stay on his conviction.

What Comes Next

Monday’s verdict closes one chapter, but the story may not be over. The source material does not say whether the complainant intends to challenge the acquittal, and the court’s detailed reasoning will become clearer once the order is studied in full. Meanwhile, the Gujarat conviction remains stayed by the Supreme Court, and Gandhi leaves the Sultanpur court with one fewer case to answer.

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