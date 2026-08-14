Rahul Gandhi Gets Supreme Court Relief in Savarkar Case: Why Was the Criminal Complaint Quashed?

Supreme Court on Friday quashed the criminal cases filed against Congress parliamentarian and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, who is accused of making objectionable remarks against the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

It was also reported that Rahul Gandhi made such remarks that caused communal disharmony. Nevertheless, it was mentioned by the government of Uttar Pradesh that there has not been any sanction from their side in prosecuting Mr Gandhi.

A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu said the sanction was mandatory before the court could take cognisance of the alleged offence under Section 153A of the IPC.

If There Is No Sanction, The Matter Ends Here: SC

While examining Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing on behalf of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Justice Datta sought information as to whether sanction of prosecution against Gandhi had been obtained from the state.

According to Nataraj, no such sanction was obtained. It became crucial to the case because, as per Section 196 of the CrPC, sanction of the government must be obtained before the court takes cognisance of an offence specified under Section 153A of the same Act.

It was contended by the counsel for the complainant that the summons could have been withdrawn and the case remitted to the magistrate.

Justice Datta, however, made the legal position clear. “If there is no sanction, the matter ends here.” The bench subsequently quashed the complaint and all related orders passed by the magistrate.

What Was the Case Against Rahul Gandhi?

The complaint was linked to remarks Gandhi allegedly made at a press conference in December 2024. Complainant advocate Nripendra Pandey alleged that Gandhi had described Savarkar as a servant of the British and claimed that he received a pension from them. Pandey alleged that the remarks were aimed at creating hatred and animosity in society.

In December 2024, Lucknow Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division)/ACJM Alok Verma issued summons to Gandhi. The court also referred to the distribution of pre-printed pamphlets and other material at the press conference as evidence of alleged intent to spread hatred. Gandhi challenged the summons before the Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court Had Earlier Refused Relief

The Allahabad High Court declined to grant relief to Gandhi on April 4, 2025. Justice Subhash Vidyarthi orally observed that Gandhi could approach a sessions judge. The matter later reached the Supreme Court. The apex court had previously stayed the proceedings after Gandhi challenged the case.

Supreme Court Had Earlier Criticised Savarkar Remarks

The earlier hearing had seen Justice Datta voicing his strong disapproval over the statements made by Gandhi against Savarkar. He had also hinted at the possibility of proceedings being initiated against him for contempt if he continued making such statements.

In contrast, the decision that came on Friday had been on some other grounds. The Supreme Court stopped the criminal case since there was no sanction granted by the state of Uttar Pradesh. Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Rahul Gandhi in court.