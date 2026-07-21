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Home > India News > Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?

Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?

From Uttar Pradesh seat-sharing to key political issues, the closed-door meeting between Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi has triggered fresh speculation ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 08:36 IST

Political protests have largely postponed the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon session. However, the day’s highlight was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. The two leaders had a closed-door meeting that lasted close to an hour. The meeting was held in Rahul Gandhi’s office in Parliament and was also attended by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.
 
The leaders did not share the discussion items. Political analysts say that the talks may get delayed due to preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Seat sharing must be one of the key subjects between them. There are also reports that matters such as alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were also discussed. 
 

Meeting Comes Amid Growing Alliance Tensions

The meeting was convened after Parliament was disrupted over issues such as paper leaks and the Ayodhya temple controversy. Most SP MPs headed to Jantar Mantar after the House was adjourned, but Akhilesh Yadav decided to meet Rahul Gandhi.
 
Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad was with Akhilesh at the office but not in the main discussion. Then he just said some political things are strategic and can’t go public.
 

Congress wants larger pie in UP

The Congress is demanding more share in the upcoming assembly election. As per reports, some leaders are demanding 200 seats out of 403 Assembly seats. However, the party is aiming for around 100 seats. 
 
According to Congress, contesting on more seats, especially where the alliance is strong, will help to attract Dalit voters. The party has even appointed a Dalit leader as its Uttar Pradesh in-charge to further its outreach.
 

Samajwadi Party Wants Strong Candidates

Samajwadi Party has a different approach. Akhilesh Yadav has asserted several times that the focus should be on winning, not merely increasing seat numbers.
 
The SP wants the Congress to first come up with strong candidates for each seat, sources said. The party believes that only candidates with a strong grassroots base can challenge the BJP in such a crucial election.
 

Can the Alliance Find Common Ground?

The Indian National Congress and Samajwadi Party fought the 2027 Assembly Elections together, where Congress contested around 105 seats. However, SP believes the political scenario has changed a lot. According to them, they are ready to offer around 80 seats to Congress this time.
 
Congress also knows their bad performance in the last UP Assembly election. They contested individually and won only two seats with a vote share of around 2 per cent.
 
However, this time both leaders stand for a common goal. They want to challenge the BJP. Congress and SP are planning to come together to prevent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from returning for a third straight term. The Akhilesh-Rahul meeting has raised hopes among their followers that they soon could find a formula that works for both sides. 
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Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?

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Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?
Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?
Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?
Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?

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