Rahul Gandhi In Trouble? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea Alleging He Pushed 3-Month Pregnant Journalist During October 12 March

The Supreme Court on Friday, October 16, agreed to examine an application alleging that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed a woman journalist who was three months pregnant during an opposition march inside the Court premises on October 12. The application was mentioned by Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The allegation relates to a march by Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to file a petition against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The application has been filed in a separate petition seeking directions against political demonstrations within court premises.

Supreme court to examine application against Rahul Gandhi

Bhatia told the bench that the application had been filed in a petition moved by advocate Digant Mishra, which seeks restrictions on political demonstrations inside court premises. The application asks the Court to consider the allegation involving Rahul Gandhi and the woman journalist.

The development comes a day after Bhatia raised the alleged incident during a hearing on matters related to protests in Delhi. The bench had then said it could not take up an oral submission on its own and asked him to file a formal application.

Rahul Gandhi allegation raised during earlier hearing

During Thursday’s hearing, Bhatia said: “Lady journalist pushed by LoP Rahul Gandhi, she was 2 months pregnant. I have a report. What am I urging? Cognizance of this news be also taken. Lady journalist because she is reporting against him…selective outrage, nothing else.Why should cognizance not be taken of Rahul Gandhi pushing her?”

Responding to the submission, the Chief Justice said: “Not taking suo motu of an oral submission. File petition, will like to examine.”

Following the instructions from the bench, the application has been filed and referred to on Friday. The complaint relates to the march that took place on October 12 when Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders of the opposition went to the Supreme Court to file a complaint against the activities of the Election Commission of India. The application is part of the process for obtaining directions regarding political demonstrations in the courts premises.

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