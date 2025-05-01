Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Girija Vyas

He emphasized her contributions to social causes, saying, "Her contribution in the field of education, social justice, and especially women's empowerment has been very important."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid heartfelt tributes to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Girija Vyas, who passed away recently.

They described her passing as an “irreparable loss” not only to the Congress party but to society at large.

Legacy of a Lifelong Congress Worker

Kharge, expressing his grief on social media, recalled Vyas’s multifaceted contributions to the party and the country.

“The news of the demise of former Union Minister, former State President of Rajasthan Congress and senior Congress leader, Dr. Girija Vyas ji is extremely sad,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kharge highlighted her vast experience, stating, “She served the country and the Congress Party in many important capacities as Union Minister, MP, MLA, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, Chairperson of the AICC Ideology Department, and Editor of Congress Sandesh.”

Describing her as an “intellectual politician, an influential orator, and an able administrator,” he added that her passing was an immense loss to the Congress family.

Kharge also praised Vyas’s Gandhian values and her pioneering work for women’s empowerment.

“From becoming a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at the age of just 25, she dedicated four decades to the Congress and public service in various constitutional and organisational roles,” he said.

“As a true Gandhian, she set an inspiring example of women’s empowerment while performing her duties.”

He offered condolences to her family and supporters, saying, “In this sad hour, I express my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers and pray for the peace of the departed soul.”

Rahul Gandhi Remembers a Voice for Women and Justice

Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute through a message on social media.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of former Union Minister and our senior leader Dr. Girija Vyas ji.”

He emphasized her contributions to social causes, saying, “Her contribution in the field of education, social justice, and especially women’s empowerment has been very important.”

“Her demise is an irreparable loss for all of us. In this sad moment, I express my deepest condolences to her family, supporters, and well-wishers.”

Tributes Pour In as Party Mourns

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also shared his sorrow over the loss.

“The demise of former Union Minister and former Congress State President Dr Girija Vyas is an irreparable loss for all of us,” he said.

“Dr Girija Vyas has made a great contribution to the field of education, politics, and social service.”

Gehlot also mentioned the circumstances surrounding her passing, adding, “His untimely demise in such an accident is a big shock for all of us. I pray to God to grant his soul a place at his feet.”

Reports indicate that Vyas suffered serious burn injuries in a fire during a religious ritual at her residence in Udaipur.

A towering figure in Congress, Vyas held influential roles in both state and central government.

She was the state Congress president in Rajasthan and had led the National Women’s Commission.

Vyas entered Parliament in 1991 after winning from Udaipur and later served as a Union Minister under the Narasimha Rao government.

She was also elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Chittorgarh, continuing her long-standing commitment to public service.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Wife Elopes With Brother-in-Law: UP Man’s Stunning Claim About Clean-Shaven Brother