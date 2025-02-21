Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP’s ‘Double-Engine’ Rule In UP, Says ‘No Engine At All’

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government, calling it a “double-engine government with no engine.” Addressing the Yuva Samvad event in Raebareli, Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of failing to address key issues such as unemployment and inflation, labeling the government as ineffective.

“Sadly, I have to say that the UP government is a failed government. They don’t know how to do any work and talk nonsense. The two most important issues are inflation and unemployment. Everyone knows that. This is a double-engine government with no engine. This is a failed government, they should be removed and the Congress party should be brought to power,” Gandhi said while addressing the gathering.

The Congress MP expressed deep concern over the growing unemployment crisis in the country and blamed the Modi government’s economic policies, particularly demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), for exacerbating the problem. He argued that small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which play a crucial role in job creation, have suffered due to these policies and need urgent revival.

“Why are you unemployed? Because Narendra Modi did demonetisation, implemented wrong GST, and ended all small businesses. Today you have no future because of Narendra Modi. If you want jobs, small and medium businesses must be revived and supported. GST needs to be changed, and the doors of banks which are closed for you need to be opened,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi’s Discussion With Students

Earlier in the day, Gandhi engaged in interactions with students and local residents in his Lok Sabha constituency, sparking discussions on education, employment, and community development. Students and members of the community shared their experiences and concerns with him, receiving assurances of support from the Congress leader.

One student, speaking to ANI, recounted his interaction with Gandhi. “He (Rahul Gandhi) asked me the importance of a disciplined captain. I said that a disciplined captain provides discipline on the school campus. Then he told me that discipline will make the path of success for me.”

Mohammad Ausaf Khan, Manager at Human Public School in Raebareli, also highlighted the concerns raised during the discussion. “We wanted to invite him (Rahul) to a program at our school because education has always been a concern for him, and we also believe that education is the backbone of any community. He has also offered to help us. We need some computer labs and a library. The children also spoke to him, and he assured us that whatever can be done in this regard, he will do,” Khan said.

Gandhi’s visit to Raebareli and his sharp criticism of the BJP government come at a time when the Congress is looking to strengthen its foothold in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming elections. His remarks and assurances to the youth and local community signal the party’s focus on education, employment, and grassroots engagement as key political strategies.

(With ANI Inputs)

