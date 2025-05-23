Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Rahul Gandhi Questions EAM Jaishankar, Says Foreign Policy Has Collapsed: Why Has India Been Hyphenated With Pakistan?

The former Congress chief had on Thursday also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having compromised with India's prestige.

Rahul Gandhi Questions EAM Jaishankar, Says Foreign Policy Has Collapsed: Why Has India Been Hyphenated With Pakistan?

Rahul Gandhi and EAM Jaishankar


Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again targeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over Operation Sindoor’ and said that the India’s foreign policy has “collapsed” and asked him to explain why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan and who asked US President Donald Trump to “mediate” between the two South Asian neighbours.

Rahul tagged a post by the Congress, which carried a video clip of Jaishankar answering questions on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent tensions between India and Pakistan, during an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS.

In his post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Will JJ explain: Why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan? Why didn’t a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked Trump to “mediate” between India and Pakistan?”

Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, said, “India’s foreign policy has collapsed.”

The former Congress chief had on Thursday also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having compromised with India’s prestige.

He also asked him why he believed Pakistan and sacrificed the nation’s interests by agreeing to a ceasefire with Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, had said, “Modi ji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell: Why did you believe Pakistan’s statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India’s interests by bowing to (US President Donald) Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised with the prestige of India!.”

The Congress has been engaged in a fierce war of words with the government.

The Congress has been questioned by US President Trump making the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan that brought India’s Operation Sindoor to a halt.

The war of words between Congress and BJP over their leaders’ statements on the Indo-Pak conflict has intensified this week, with the ruling party calling Rahul Gandhi “modern age Mir Jafar” and the opposition party describing Jaishankar as “new age Jaichand”.

EAM Jaishankar Latest India News Rahul Gandhi

