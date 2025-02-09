Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Singh's exit follows nearly two years of ethnic violence in the state, with the BJP now facing the challenge of selecting a new leader while managing internal dissent.

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on social media, stating, “The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the Supreme Court investigation, and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning.” Gandhi also accused Singh of fostering division in Manipur, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to remain in power despite widespread violence and unrest.

In a major political development, N. Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday, following months of unrest and ethnic violence in the northeastern state. His resignation comes just ahead of a crucial assembly session and a possible no-confidence motion by the opposition Congress.

Here is Rahul Gandhi’s X post:

Singh met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal to formally tender his resignation. He was accompanied by BJP leaders, including state president A. Sharda, North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, and at least 19 BJP MLAs. However, sources indicate that the Governor has requested Singh to continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed.

Biren Singh Expressed Gratitude

In his resignation letter, Singh expressed his gratitude to the people of Manipur, stating, “It has been an honor to serve the people of Manipur so far.” His departure is seen as a strategic move to quell dissent within the state BJP, as multiple party MLAs were reportedly dissatisfied with his leadership, particularly amid the ongoing violence in the state.

The resignation follows mounting pressure from the opposition Congress, which had threatened to move a no-confidence motion against Singh’s government.Ethnic tensions have gripped Manipur for nearly two years, with frequent clashes between communities, leading to loss of lives and displacement of thousands of people.

As political uncertainty looms over Manipur, the BJP will now have to decide on its next course of action. The party is expected to deliberate on a successor to Singh in the coming days while navigating internal rifts and opposition challenges in the state legislature. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the future political landscape of Manipur.

