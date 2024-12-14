Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Compares Party’s Actions To Dronacharya-Eklavya Tale

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for undermining India’s youth and entrepreneurs, compares policies to Mahabharata's Dronacharya-Eklavya story.

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Compares Party’s Actions To Dronacharya-Eklavya Tale

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Saturday Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi delivered a scathing critique of the central government, accusing it of betraying the youth and the core values of the Indian Constitution. Drawing inspiration from his earlier speech referencing the Mahabharata, Gandhi likened the current political climate to a battle, with the Opposition standing as defenders of India’s democratic ideals.

Gandhi targeted the government for its economic and policy decisions, alleging that the ruling party was “cutting off” the thumb of India’s youth and entrepreneurs. He pointed to the controversial Agniveer scheme, paper leaks in recruitment exams, and the government’s handling of farmers’ demands for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) as examples of how the BJP was undermining the future of India’s young generation. In his impassioned speech, he remarked, “When you implement Agniveer, you cut off the thumb of the youth… When you have 70 paper leaks, you cut off the thumb of the youth of India.”

Gandhi further argued that the government’s favoritism toward big industrialists like Adani and Ambani came at the expense of ordinary citizens and small businesses. He accused the BJP of enriching a select few while stifling the growth and potential of India’s entrepreneurs and farmers, drawing parallels to the Mahabharata, where Dronacharya cuts off the thumb of Eklavya to prevent him from becoming a better archer. Gandhi suggested that the government, in a similar manner, was obstructing progress and growth by handing over key national assets to big corporations, which would ultimately harm the fair play of India’s economy.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi also referenced key historical figures such as Periyar, Basavanna, Phule, Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi, asserting that these leaders represented the true spirit of India’s democracy. He criticized the government for hesitating to honor these figures but claimed they secretly aspired to a bygone era of governance, instead of upholding the values of equality, justice, and secularism as enshrined in the Constitution.

Filed under

Parliament Rahul Gandhi winter session

