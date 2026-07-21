Rahul Gandhi Suffers Nose, Chest Injuries During Police Scuffle; Images Surface

On Tuesday, several Members of Parliament, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, staged a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. However, the protest escalated into a clash after police asked the leaders to disperse and they refused. The resulting scuffle between the police and opposition leaders led to injuries to the Leader of the Opposition. Several photos emerged showing Gandhi sustaining injuries to his nose and chest.

Congress Shares Photo of Rahul Gandhi’s Injured Nose

A photo went viral on social media showing Gandhi with a bleeding nose as police attempted to detain him and take him into custody. During the scuffle, Rahul Gandhi remained on the road and refused to move. He was surrounded by police personnel and forcefully taken away in a police vehicle along with other opposition leaders. Following his detention, Gandhi posted on X: “Modi Ji, try every pressure, exert all your might — this fight for justice for students will now not stop or be halted.”

मोदी जी, हर ज़ोर आज़मा लो, सारी ताकत लगा लो – छात्रों के इंसाफ की ये लड़ाई अब रोके न रुकेगी। pic.twitter.com/suXh8LkWzh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026

Congress Leaders Stage Demonstrations Across States Against Gandhi’s Detention

Soon after the detention, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi met the detained leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, inside the police station. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, Tariq Hamid Karra, and state leaders across the country staged nationwide protests against the arrest. They alleged that the brutal manner of Rahul Gandhi’s arrest marked a “black chapter for democracy” and declared the day a “black day for democracy.”

Jitendra Singh Meets Rahul Gandhi at Protest Site

Earlier, Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh arrived at the protest site and spoke briefly with Rahul Gandhi before departing. However, Gandhi subsequently refused to leave and remained steadfast in his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET examination. Gandhi also accused the government of employing police brutality against students during their demonstrations.

Also Read: Jitendra Singh-Rahul Gandhi Meet Ends Without Breakthrough; Congress Sticks To Protest At PM’s Residence