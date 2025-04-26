Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Pune Court Over Savarkar Comments; Supreme Court Issues Warning

Rahul Gandhi summoned by Pune court over Savarkar remarks, as Supreme Court warns him against making irresponsible statements about freedom fighters.

Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Pune Court Over Savarkar Comments; Supreme Court Issues Warning


Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a Pune court over a defamation complaint related to his controversial remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The court has directed him to personally appear on May 9, 2025, after a relative of Savarkar filed the complaint, accusing Gandhi of disrespecting a national hero.

The controversy arose after Gandhi, during a speech in London, made critical comments about Savarkar’s ideology. He stated, “They (Savarkar and his friends) beat up a Muslim and felt happy. If five people beat up one person and someone is getting happy, then this is cowardice. Fifteen people with Savarkarji are beating one person. This is also in their ideology.”

The remarks immediately triggered a backlash, with many political leaders and citizens condemning Gandhi for allegedly insulting a revered figure from India’s freedom movement.

In a related development, the Supreme Court of India has stepped in, expressing serious concern over Gandhi’s statements. During Friday’s proceedings, Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan issued a stern warning to Gandhi, emphasizing the need for public figures to be cautious when commenting on historical personalities.

Justice Datta questioned Gandhi’s understanding of historical context and reminded his legal representative, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, about previous instances of respect shown towards Savarkar by notable leaders. “Does your client know Mahatma Gandhi also used the term ‘your faithful servant’ while addressing the Viceroy? Does your client know that his grandmother, when she was Prime Minister, also sent a letter to somebody praising Savarkar?” Justice Datta asked.

The apex court made it clear that such comments without proper knowledge could lead to serious consequences. “You cannot make such statements without knowing the history and geography of freedom fighters,” Justice Datta remarked, warning that further irresponsible remarks could attract stricter legal action. “Let him not make irresponsible statements about the freedom fighters. They have given us freedom,” the judge added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has placed a stay on separate criminal defamation proceedings against Gandhi in a Lucknow court, linked to his earlier comments about Savarkar. However, the court made it conditional, stressing that Gandhi must refrain from making further controversial remarks about historic figures.

This situation highlights the sensitive balance between freedom of speech and the responsibility of leaders to maintain respect towards India’s national heroes. As the defamation case in Pune progresses, the political repercussions continue, with several parties debating Gandhi’s accountability for his public statements.

The case could set a major precedent for how political leaders address historical narratives in future debates and campaigns.

