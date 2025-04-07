Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At Modi After Market Crash: 'Trump Has Blown the Lid Off'

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that India must accept the reality and start focusing on building a production-based economy.

On Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the stock market crash triggered by the tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump. Gandhi stated that Trump had “blown the lid off the illusion,” meaning the market crash revealed the fragile economic structure behind the surface optimism. He noted that Modi, who usually appears during times of economic growth, was “nowhere to be seen” during the downturn.

Gandhi emphasized that India must accept the reality and start focusing on building a production-based economy. He suggested that relying on global trade dynamics, which can be unpredictable, is no longer a viable strategy. Instead, he called for a shift toward self-reliance, where India strengthens its internal industries and reduces dependence on external economic factors. This, according to Gandhi, would lead to more long-term stability and resilience against global shocks.

Rahul  Gandhi Posted On His Social Media Platform

In an open argument, Rahul Gandhi posted this on his social media platform X. He usually doesn’t hold back from lashing out at PM Modi.

“Trump has blown the lid off the illusion. Reality is biting back. PM Modi is nowhere to be seen,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in a separate remark in Patna, Gandhi blamed Trump for the crash.

“The US president has led to a tumble in the stock market. Less than 1 per cent of the people here have their money invested in the stock market, which means the stock market is not a field for you. Unlimited money is made in it, but you don’t get the benefit of it,” the Lok Sabha LoP said.

