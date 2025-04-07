Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rahul Gandhi To Join ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ Yatra In Bihar Today With Kanhaiya Kumar

Rahul Gandhi To Join ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ Yatra In Bihar Today With Kanhaiya Kumar

Ahead of his visit, Rahul Gandhi posted a video message on X, urging Bihar’s youth to join the padyatra in white T-shirts to symbolize unity and resistance.

Rahul Gandhi To Join ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ Yatra In Bihar Today With Kanhaiya Kumar

Rahul Gandhi


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will join the party’s high-voltage ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ Yatra in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Monday, as the opposition ramps up its campaign ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The padyatra, aimed at addressing rising youth unemployment and migration from Bihar, has been drawing significant attention, especially with youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar at its forefront.

This marks Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Bihar in the past three months, underlining the Congress party’s renewed focus on the state as part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) which includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties in its fight against the ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP.

‘White T-Shirt Movement’ Gains Traction

Ahead of his visit, Rahul Gandhi posted a video message on X, urging Bihar’s youth to join the padyatra in white T-shirts to symbolize unity and resistance. “Our aim is to draw attention to the youth’s struggle in Bihar government jobs are getting scarce, and privatisation brings no real benefits. Let us put pressure on the government and bring change,” Gandhi said.

The ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ (Stop Migration, Give Jobs) march, which began in East Champaran last month, has emerged as a youth-centric political initiative that aims to hold the Bihar government accountable on the employment front.

Kanhaiya Kumar Leads Ground Campaign in Hometown

Kanhaiya Kumar, a native of Begusarai and former JNU Students’ Union president, has become the main attraction of the padyatra. His grassroots connect and focus on employment, migration, and youth rights have resonated with Bihar’s younger voters. Kumar had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai on a CPI ticket before joining the Congress.

The padyatra is seen as a crucial platform for Kumar, now one of the Congress’s prominent youth leaders, to amplify his influence in the state.

Following the padyatra in Begusarai, Rahul Gandhi will head to Patna where he is scheduled to attend the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ (Save the Constitution Symposium). He will later visit the historic Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Congress headquarters, to address party workers and discuss election strategy.

Congress Eyes Revival in Bihar

The Congress party is aiming to reclaim political relevance in Bihar through people-focused campaigns and direct engagement with the youth. The ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ Yatra comes at a time when issues like joblessness, lack of industrial development, and large-scale migration continue to dominate public discourse in the state.

ALSO READ: ‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling

Filed under

Kanhaiya Kumar Rahul Gandhi

newsx

Japan Launches New Maritime Unit To Boost Defense Of Remote Islands To Counter China Amid...
newsx

‘I Thought I’d Never Walk Again’, UK Woman Paralysed From Neck After Weight Loss Surgery...
A day after a disturbing

‘Such Incidents Happen In Big Cities’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark On Bengaluru Sex Assault Sparks Outrage
newsx

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs...
newsx

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,...
The Jammu and Kashmir Ass

Waqf Act Sparks Uproar In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly, NC MLAs Tear Bill Copies
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Japan Launches New Maritime Unit To Boost Defense Of Remote Islands To Counter China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Japan Launches New Maritime Unit To Boost Defense Of Remote Islands To Counter China Amid...

‘I Thought I’d Never Walk Again’, UK Woman Paralysed From Neck After Weight Loss Surgery In Turkey

‘I Thought I’d Never Walk Again’, UK Woman Paralysed From Neck After Weight Loss Surgery...

‘Such Incidents Happen In Big Cities’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark On Bengaluru Sex Assault Sparks Outrage

‘Such Incidents Happen In Big Cities’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark On Bengaluru Sex Assault Sparks Outrage

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs...

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,...

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting