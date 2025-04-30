Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi: ‘Take Clear, Strong Action Against Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack’

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, hours after the Centre announced a caste census, Rahul Gandhi said, “The people responsible for this must pay a price".

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded strong and immediate action against those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 28 people were killed.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded strong and immediate action against those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 28 people were killed. Emphasizing that the perpetrators “must pay a price,” Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a clear message that India will not tolerate terrorism.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, hours after the Centre announced a caste census, Rahul Gandhi said, “The people responsible for this must pay a price. The PM has to take action. The action has to be clear and strong without any confusion. He must not dilly-dally or waste time. India is not going to tolerate this type of nonsense.”

Gandhi also met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the Pahalgam attack, earlier in the day. Reiterating his call for accountability and urgency, he stated that while the Prime Minister can choose the timeframe, the response must come soon and be decisive.

High-level security meeting

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 28 civilians and injured several others, has sparked nationwide outrage. In response, PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. Sources said the Prime Minister expressed full confidence in the Indian Armed Forces and granted them operational freedom to respond to the terror strike.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The government has also linked the attack to cross-border terrorism and accused Pakistan of providing support to the perpetrators. Measures including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty are reportedly being considered as part of India’s retaliatory steps.

Rahul Gandhi extended full support to any firm action taken by the government against the culprits but stressed the need for swift, unambiguous decisions. “It is pretty clear who is responsible. The country expects a strong stand from the leadership,” he added.

The government also convened an all-party meeting following the attack, where opposition parties, including the Congress, expressed solidarity with the government on national security matters.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court To Hear PIL On Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Outcry Over Tourist Safety In Kashmir