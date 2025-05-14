Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie in Patna

With the crucial Bihar assembly polls inching closer, Congress has been going aggressive in the state and now Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit the stage on Thursday

With the crucial Bihar assembly polls inching closer, Congress has been going aggressive in the state and now Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit the stage on Thursday, where he will launch the party’s nyay sanwaad program from Darbhanga.

According to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi will be on a daylong visit to Bihar on May 15, during which he will visit Darbhanga and Patna.

The party leader said that the Congress leader will depart from the national capital at 9 am and arrive at Darbhanga at 11 am.

In Darbhanga, he will visit the Ambedkar hostel and interact with students between 11:30 am to12:30 pm.

However, the district administration had denied permission for any program at Ambedkar Hostel, Mangolpura, in Darbhanga.

According to party leaders, the party leaders are looking to hold the same program at any of the other venues or banquet halls in Darbhanga.

During his visit to Darbhanga, the Congress leader will also launch the Nyay Samvaad programme and then he will depart for Patna at 1 p.m.

The party leader said that at 2.20 p.m., Rahul Gandhi will watch the Phule movie at PVR cinemas in Patna, followed by interaction with samajik nyay influencers.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s fourth visit to Bihar this year. The visit holds prominence as the Congress is looking to regain its lost ground in the politically crucial state.

Congress, which is part of the Mahagatbandhan (Grand Alliance), is in alliance in the state with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties in the state.

The polling for the 243-member assembly is scheduled to take place in October or November later this year. The Congress is looking to regain its lost ground in the state. The party had contested 70 seats in the 2020 assembly polls and could manage to win only 19 seats, while its alliance partner RJD emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats in the state.

The Grand Alliance, which is now known as the INDIA bloc, is looking to wrest power from the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state this year.

