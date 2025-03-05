Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rahul Gandhi To Visit Mumbai, Dharavi As Part Of Day-Long Programme On March 6

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Mumbai, Dharavi As Part Of Day-Long Programme On March 6

The leader said that Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums during his visit.

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Mumbai, Dharavi As Part Of Day-Long Programme On March 6


Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Thursday, party leaders said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Maharashtra Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Mumbai on a day long programme on Thursday.

The leader said that Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Dharavi, one of Asia’s biggest slums during his visit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the party leader dis not share much of the information about the programme of the former Congress chief.

The Congress has earlier raised the issue of the Dharavi redevelopment being handed over to Adani Group during the assembly polls held last year.

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Eknath Gaikwad’s sister Jyoti Gaikwad had won from the Dharavi assembly seat.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress incharge Ramesh Chenithalla also arrived in Mumbai on two-day visit.

He held meeting with the party leaders ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival in the city.

ALSO READ: FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them Of Duping Investors

Filed under

Dharavi Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NASA Issues Warning As 460-Foot Asteroid Speeds Toward Earth: Here’s What You Should Know

NASA Issues Warning As 460-Foot Asteroid Speeds Toward Earth: Here’s What You Should Know

Israel ‘Determined’ To Achieve Victory, Netanyahu Tells New Military Chief

Israel ‘Determined’ To Achieve Victory, Netanyahu Tells New Military Chief

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-131 Results For March 5, 2025 Announced: Check Winning Numbers Here!

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-131 Results For March 5, 2025 Announced: Check Winning Numbers Here!

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘If You Don’t Wear Mangalsutra, Bindi Why Should Your Husband Show Interest?’ District Court Judge

‘If You Don’t Wear Mangalsutra, Bindi Why Should Your Husband Show Interest?’ District Court Judge

Entertainment

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You Expect?

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic Song

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic

Playback Singer Kalpana’s Daughter Clarifies: Not A Suicide Attempt, Hospitalized After Sleeping Pill Overdose

Playback Singer Kalpana’s Daughter Clarifies: Not A Suicide Attempt, Hospitalized After Sleeping Pill Overdose

Viral Claim Busted: Was Shreya Ghoshal Was Arrested For Revealing Secret Data? Here’s The Truth

Viral Claim Busted: Was Shreya Ghoshal Was Arrested For Revealing Secret Data? Here’s The Truth

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard