Rahul Gandhi To Visit Mumbai, Dharavi As Part Of Day-Long Programme On March 6

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Thursday, party leaders said.

According to Maharashtra Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Mumbai on a day long programme on Thursday.

The leader said that Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Dharavi, one of Asia’s biggest slums during his visit.

However, the party leader dis not share much of the information about the programme of the former Congress chief.

The Congress has earlier raised the issue of the Dharavi redevelopment being handed over to Adani Group during the assembly polls held last year.

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Eknath Gaikwad’s sister Jyoti Gaikwad had won from the Dharavi assembly seat.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress incharge Ramesh Chenithalla also arrived in Mumbai on two-day visit.

He held meeting with the party leaders ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival in the city.

