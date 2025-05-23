Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Rahul Gandhi To Visit Poonch Tomorrow, To Meet Victim Families

During his last visit to Srinagar, the Gandhi scion had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said that such attacks are aimed to divide the people.

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Poonch Tomorrow, To Meet Victim Families

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to stop him if they can


Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and meet the victim families affected by Pakistani shelling.

This is the second visit of the Congress leader to Jammu and Kashmir post April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 27 tourists had died and first after the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor conducted by India on nine terror camps in Pakistan on May 7.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary and communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh announced the C9ngress leader’s travel plans.

He said, “Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Poonch tomorrow May 24th to meet the families bereaved during the shelling by Pakistan very recently.”

“Earlier he had visited Srinagar on April 25th to meet with those injured during the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and many other stakeholders. He had also met with the LG and the CM then,” he said.

During his last visit to Srinagar, the Gandhi scion had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said that such attacks are aimed to divide the people.

He had also emphasised on the unity, and stressed that India should come together to defeat the terrorism.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Questions EAM Jaishankar, Says Foreign Policy Has Collapsed: Why Has India Been Hyphenated With Pakistan?

