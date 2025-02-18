‘Rahul Gandhi Uses Banned Drone’: What Is A DJI Drone? Security Experts Raise Alarm To Congress Leader’s Video On X

Security experts and drone industry professionals have expressed concerns over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s use of a Chinese-made DJI drone. This brand is banned in India and is frequently linked to drug smuggling activities along the country’s borders.

Security experts and drone industry professionals have expressed concerns over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s use of a Chinese-made DJI drone. This brand is banned in India and is frequently linked to drug smuggling activities along the country’s borders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Saturday, Gandhi posted a 9.15-minute video on social media titled “Industrial Vision for India”. In the video, he was seen flying what he described as a Chinese-made DJI drone. He highlighted the importance of drone technology in modern warfare, citing Ukraine as an example, and criticized the BJP government for not fully understanding the potential of this technology, which integrates batteries, cameras, motors, and optics.

BJP’s Response to Gandhi’s Video

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya responded by referring to recent Border Security Force (BSF) seizures in Punjab. These included one kilogram of heroin in Firozpur and a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone with 550 grams of heroin in Amritsar. Malviya said, “Just yesterday, leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi endorsed a Chinese-made DJI drone in a video. Here, we see an example of how such drones are being used by India’s enemies to harm our youth by luring them into drug and substance abuse.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Drones have revolutionised warfare, combining batteries, motors and optics to manoeuver and communicate on the battlefield in unprecedented ways. But drones are not just one technology – they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system. Unfortunately, PM… pic.twitter.com/giEFLSJxxv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 15, 2025

Security Risks of DJI Drones

Security officials report that 70-80% of drones used by Pakistan-based narco-terrorists are DJI-made. These same drones were used by militants in Manipur for surveillance during ethnic clashes, with the Army and Assam Rifles shooting down at least 18 such drones in the past year.

While DJI is a globally recognized brand used for filmmaking, photography, and adventure sports outside India, its use within the country is restricted. The Indian government prohibits DJI drones due to their security risks.

Drone Federation of India’s Criticism

Drone Federation of India (DFI) president Smit Shah criticized Gandhi’s comments on India’s drone technology. He stated, “The importance of drone technology, its components, and its significance — this was realized by the Indian government, the industry, and academia. In 2021, the government introduced Drone Rules 2021 to create a business-friendly environment. As a result, the Indian drone industry now generates a revenue of nearly ₹1,700-1,800 crore.”

Shah added that over 400 companies in India manufacture different types of drones, with around 50 companies producing components like batteries, motors, propellers, flight controllers, and GNSS. He also pointed out that Gandhi’s video was filmed in New Delhi’s red zone, where drone operations require special permissions.

Drug Smuggling and Border Security

BSF officials revealed that they recovered 285 drones carrying drugs and weapons from Pakistan in Punjab alone last year. Around 80% of these were DJI models such as the Mavic 3, Air 2, Air 3S, and Matrice. Similar incidents have been reported along Rajasthan’s border.

A BSF officer explained, “These drones can carry loads of up to 4-5 kg. The propellers transport the consignment using GPS and cameras to ensure precise delivery. The drone captures an image of the drop point as proof of delivery. These DJI drones are small but can cost up to ₹5 lakh, depending on the model.” The officer added that their flight time is generally under an hour.