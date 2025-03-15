Rahul Gandhi Visits To Vietnam AGAIN, BJP Slams ‘Need To Explain This Extraordinary Fondness’

While the Congress has largely remained silent on the latest controversy, senior leader Harish Rawat defended Gandhi, stating that the visit was for academic purposes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported visit to Vietnam, questioning the frequency of his trips to the Southeast Asian nation. This marks his second visit to the country this year, prompting BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad to call the pattern “very curious” and demand an explanation from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

BJP Raises Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi’s Travel

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Prasad took a dig at Gandhi’s absence from his constituency and his repeated travels abroad.

“One heard Rahul Gandhi was in Vietnam during Holi after being there during the New Year as well. He is spending more time in Vietnam than in his constituency. He needs to explain his extraordinary fondness for Vietnam,” Prasad remarked.

The BJP leader also alleged that Gandhi has spent nearly 22 days in Vietnam so far this year, adding that a leader of his stature should prioritize his political responsibilities in India over foreign trips.

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi’s Visit

While the Congress has largely remained silent on the latest controversy, senior leader Harish Rawat defended Gandhi, stating that the visit was for academic purposes.

“I believe he has gone to Vietnam to study its economy and social system, which are currently a model. If, after a difficult and busy election year, he takes some time out for himself, why is the BJP trying to politicize it?” Rawat said.

BJP’s Previous Criticism Over Vietnam Trip

This is not the first time the BJP has questioned Gandhi’s Vietnam visits. Earlier in January, the party criticized him for being in Vietnam during the seven-day national mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had then accused Gandhi of exploiting Singh’s demise for “expedient politics” while choosing to be abroad during the mourning period.

“While the country was mourning Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi flew to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. His contempt for the former Prime Minister is unmissable,” Malviya had claimed.

The BJP has frequently used Gandhi’s foreign trips as a political attack, portraying him as a leader disconnected from Indian politics. The Congress, in response, has maintained that personal travel should not be a subject of political scrutiny.

