Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rahul Gandhi Visits To Vietnam AGAIN, BJP Slams ‘Need To Explain This Extraordinary Fondness’

Rahul Gandhi Visits To Vietnam AGAIN, BJP Slams ‘Need To Explain This Extraordinary Fondness’

While the Congress has largely remained silent on the latest controversy, senior leader Harish Rawat defended Gandhi, stating that the visit was for academic purposes.

Rahul Gandhi Visits To Vietnam AGAIN, BJP Slams ‘Need To Explain This Extraordinary Fondness’


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported visit to Vietnam, questioning the frequency of his trips to the Southeast Asian nation. This marks his second visit to the country this year, prompting BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad to call the pattern “very curious” and demand an explanation from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

BJP Raises Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi’s Travel

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Prasad took a dig at Gandhi’s absence from his constituency and his repeated travels abroad.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“One heard Rahul Gandhi was in Vietnam during Holi after being there during the New Year as well. He is spending more time in Vietnam than in his constituency. He needs to explain his extraordinary fondness for Vietnam,” Prasad remarked.

The BJP leader also alleged that Gandhi has spent nearly 22 days in Vietnam so far this year, adding that a leader of his stature should prioritize his political responsibilities in India over foreign trips.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi’s Visit

While the Congress has largely remained silent on the latest controversy, senior leader Harish Rawat defended Gandhi, stating that the visit was for academic purposes.

“I believe he has gone to Vietnam to study its economy and social system, which are currently a model. If, after a difficult and busy election year, he takes some time out for himself, why is the BJP trying to politicize it?” Rawat said.

BJP’s Previous Criticism Over Vietnam Trip

This is not the first time the BJP has questioned Gandhi’s Vietnam visits. Earlier in January, the party criticized him for being in Vietnam during the seven-day national mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had then accused Gandhi of exploiting Singh’s demise for “expedient politics” while choosing to be abroad during the mourning period.

“While the country was mourning Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi flew to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. His contempt for the former Prime Minister is unmissable,” Malviya had claimed.

The BJP has frequently used Gandhi’s foreign trips as a political attack, portraying him as a leader disconnected from Indian politics. The Congress, in response, has maintained that personal travel should not be a subject of political scrutiny.

ALSO READ: 500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation

Filed under

BJP congress Rahul Gandhi vietnam

newsx

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk
newsx

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened
newsx

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza
newsx

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide
newsx

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch
newsx

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips