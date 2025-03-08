Extending his wishes on the occasion, the Congress leader said, "Women are the backbone of our society. Their strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation's future," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that women are the backbone of our society.

In a post on X, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Gandhi said that women’s strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation’s future.

Extending his wishes on the occasion, the Congress leader said, “Women are the backbone of our society. Their strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation’s future,” he said.

“On this International Women’s Day, I stand with you and for you–committed to breaking every barrier until every woman is free to shape her own destiny, chase every dream, and rise to greater heights. Happy Women’s Day, he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day while emphasizing the need for women’s increased role and participation in different domains to make the country more powerful.

Taking to X, the Congress MP said, “Happy International Women’s Day to all our sisters across the country. From the freedom struggle to the building of the nation, women have always participated in every field and have proved their powerful leadership capabilities. Today, there is a need to increase the role and participation of women even more. The more women come forward, the more powerful and beautiful the country will become.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings, stating that women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength, are powerful agents to reshape societies.

In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, “Awake, Arise and Educate. Smash Traditions. Liberate.” ~ Savitribai Phule. National transformation begins with gender equality. Women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength, are powerful agents to reshape societies. Greetings on #InternationalWomensDay2025!”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to ‘Nari Shakti,’ recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

(With Inputs From ANI)