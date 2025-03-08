Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rahul Gandhi Vows To Stand With Women On International Women’s Day, Says They Are The Backbone Of Our Society

Rahul Gandhi Vows To Stand With Women On International Women’s Day, Says They Are The Backbone Of Our Society

Extending his wishes on the occasion, the Congress leader said, "Women are the backbone of our society. Their strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation's future," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Vows To Stand With Women On International Women’s Day, Says They Are The Backbone Of Our Society

Rahul Gandhi


Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that women are the backbone of our society.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Gandhi said that women’s strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation’s future.

Extending his wishes on the occasion, the Congress leader said, “Women are the backbone of our society. Their strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation’s future,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“On this International Women’s Day, I stand with you and for you–committed to breaking every barrier until every woman is free to shape her own destiny, chase every dream, and rise to greater heights. Happy Women’s Day, he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day while emphasizing the need for women’s increased role and participation in different domains to make the country more powerful.

Taking to X, the Congress MP said, “Happy International Women’s Day to all our sisters across the country. From the freedom struggle to the building of the nation, women have always participated in every field and have proved their powerful leadership capabilities. Today, there is a need to increase the role and participation of women even more. The more women come forward, the more powerful and beautiful the country will become.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings, stating that women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength, are powerful agents to reshape societies.

In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, “Awake, Arise and Educate. Smash Traditions. Liberate.” ~ Savitribai Phule. National transformation begins with gender equality. Women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength, are powerful agents to reshape societies. Greetings on #InternationalWomensDay2025!”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to ‘Nari Shakti,’ recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No Cure

Filed under

International Women's Day Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women’s Day

‘Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women’s Day

Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Denied Wheelchair By Air India 82-Year-Old Woman Falls And Ends Up In Hospital

Denied Wheelchair By Air India 82-Year-Old Woman Falls And Ends Up In Hospital

Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid...

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime Record Exceeding Last Two Films

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime

Lifestyle

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”