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Home > India News > Rahul Gandhi vs BJP: What Triggered Demand for Apology in Parliament?

Rahul Gandhi vs BJP: What Triggered Demand for Apology in Parliament?

Rahul Gandhi targeted Amit Shah and the RSS during a Lok Sabha debate, alleging student harassment and RSS influence over education. His remarks sparked protests, BJP objections, and a political row.

Rahul Gandhi vs BJP: What Triggered Demand for Apology in Parliament?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 15:49 IST

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS while delivering his speech in Lok Sabha on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The speech has raised a heated debate in the House and led to the frequent interruption of his speech and the deletion of some “unparliamentary” words from the records.

The member of Congress alleged that the government betrayed its students and claimed that the RSS controls the educational system of India.

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What Rahul Gandhi Said About Amit Shah?

Rahul Gandhi questioned the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah from the Lok Sabha during the debate. He alleged that Shah stayed away because he was “scared” after the police action against student protesters.

While giving a speech in the parliament, Gandhi said, “I am very happy today to see that he so called Home Minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here… why is the Home Minister not here today? The home minister is not here today because he is scared. The home minister authorised the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot.” 

The statement immediately sparked protests from BJP MPs. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded that Gandhi either provide evidence or apologise for making serious allegations against the Home Minister.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reminded Gandhi that allegations against a minister cannot be made without documentary proof. The Speaker later ordered the remarks to be expunged from the official records.

What Rahul Gandhi Said About RSS?

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the RSS, and not the Education Minister, was running the country’s education system. Calling former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation “superficial”, he alleged that the real control of the ministry rested with the RSS.

“Rajnath Singh said that we are not the UPA, our ministers never resign. He is right. Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is superficial because Dharmendra Pradhan never ran the Education Ministry. The organisation that runs the Education Ministry is called the RSS. The man who runs it is an OSD sitting in the Minister’s office,” he said.

The Congress MP further alleged that the RSS wanted students to become “andhbhakts” instead of encouraging independent thinking.

“So, what the students are really irritated about is that they are not allowed to be students in India, not allowed to follow their passion, not allowed to say what they want, they are not allowed to ask the questions that they want. They have to buy this nonsensical history that the RSS fantasises about… Dharmendra Pradhan is a symbol, the real enemy is the RSS… They are the people who want you to be ‘Andhbhakts’,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over Education System

During the debate, Gandhi also alleged that the education system had been captured by the RSS. He claimed that universities, examinations and educational institutions were facing serious problems because of increasing privatisation.

He alleged that paper leaks, irregularities in examinations and the growing role of private companies had damaged the system. According to Gandhi, students were being denied equal opportunities and fairness in competitive exams.

He also claimed that vice-chancellors across universities were linked to the RSS and accused the organisation of influencing higher education.

Unparliamentary Remark Triggers Heated Exchange

The debate saw yet another controversy arising when Rahul Gandhi used an “unparliamentary” expression when talking about a certain section of people in his speech.

Gandhi’s remarks were immediately objected to by BJP members. BJP leader Kiren Rijiju, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, advised Gandhi to not use such kind of language inside the House. Gandhi made it clear that he wasn’t referring to any MP; however, the protests did not end.

After these protests, the Speaker Om Birla decided to expunge the expression from the proceedings of Lok Sabha.

BJP Seeks Apology from Rahul Gandhi

BJP reacted strongly to Gandhi’s allegations against Amit Shah and sought an apology from him. According to Kiren Rijiju, the Leader of Opposition should never make such allegations without having any evidence for them.

In spite of repeated objections, Gandhi continued saying that there would be no other person than the Home Minister who could have ordered such actions against the students.

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