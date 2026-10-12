LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’

Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’

The CJI’s office earlier today declined their request and reportedly stated that the matter was already sub judice. The had informed Congress leaders that they were free to approach the court through judicial means'.

As controversy rages over alleged SIR irregularities, the Opposition has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (Image: ANI)
As controversy rages over alleged SIR irregularities, the Opposition has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-12 18:23 IST

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, along with nine other Opposition leaders, shortly before the court’s filing counter was due to close. The petition is reportedly filed over alleged irregularities in SIR electoral rolls.
 
The petition was filed online by advocate S Prasanna on behalf of Rahul Gandhi and the other petitioners, according to the reports.
 
A total of 11 petitioners have been named in the plea, with Rahul Gandhi listed as the lead petitioner. The other petitioners include Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, Mahua Maji, Supriya Sule, E T Mohammed Basheer, Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Sanjay Raut and M A Baby.
Rahul Gandhi’s petition runs into 124 pages and contains 10 demands. Apart from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the petition names Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and both Election Commissioners as respondents, sources said.
 
The petition was submitted just before the Supreme Court’s filing counter was scheduled to close, sources said. The filing comes after Rahul Gandhi and Kharge sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in different states. 
The CJI’s office earlier today declined their request and reportedly stated that the matter was already sub judice. The had informed Congress leaders that they were free to approach the court through judicial means’. 
Before the petition in Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi wanted to submit a memorandum regarding Election Commission, student arrests and restrictions imposed in Delhi amid protests. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear matters relating to the SIR exercise on Tuesday. 
As controversy rages over alleged SIR irregularities, the Opposition has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of revision exercise and a return to ballot-paper voting.
The Opposition has maintained that SIR exercise should not result in eligible voters being excluded. However, the Election Commission of India argues that electoral roll revision is part of its responsibility to ensure accurate voter lists and it will ensure that no eleigible voter is struck out of the rolls. 
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’
Tags: CEChome-hero-pos-1rahul gandhi

RELATED News

Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD

Supreme Court On Firecrackers: ‘Won’t Hurt Religious Sentiments’, But Urges People To Voluntarily Choose Safer Practices

Madras HC Warns Cops Of Departmental Action For Failing To Provide Written Grounds Of Arrest

AM/NS India signs Shareholders’ Agreement to upgrade five Government ITIs in Surat under PM-SETU

Vaishno Devi Navratri 2026 Day 1: 45,000+ Pilgrims Visit Shrine! Check Total Darshan Count

LATEST NEWS

‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle

Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’

VIRAL VIDEO | Man Spots 6-Carat Diamond While Gem Hunting; What Happened Next Left Him Stunned

In Pics: Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Gloves in Nets During Mumbai vs Chandigarh Ranji Trophy Match, Will He Succeed Rishabh Pant?

Where to Stay in Ayodhya: Experience Ayodhyam, Ayodhya – IHCL SeleQtions

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Chad Gable To Defend IC Championship, Liv Morgan To Address WWE Universe | When And Where To Watch In India?

WATCH: ‘I Got You Run Out’: Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Axar Patel After 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Only The 2nd Time In Test Cricket History! Marnus Labuschagne Enters An Exclusive Club With Rare Feat | SA vs AUS 1st Test

23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan

Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’
Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’
Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’
Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’
Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’

QUICK LINKS