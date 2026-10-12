Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, along with nine other Opposition leaders, shortly before the court’s filing counter was due to close. The petition is reportedly filed over alleged irregularities in SIR electoral rolls.

The petition was filed online by advocate S Prasanna on behalf of Rahul Gandhi and the other petitioners, according to the reports.

A total of 11 petitioners have been named in the plea, with Rahul Gandhi listed as the lead petitioner. The other petitioners include Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, Mahua Maji, Supriya Sule, E T Mohammed Basheer, Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Sanjay Raut and M A Baby.

Rahul Gandhi’s petition runs into 124 pages and contains 10 demands. Apart from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the petition names Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and both Election Commissioners as respondents, sources said.

The petition was submitted just before the Supreme Court’s filing counter was scheduled to close, sources said. The filing comes after Rahul Gandhi and Kharge sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in different states.

The CJI’s office earlier today declined their request and reportedly stated that the matter was already sub judice. The had informed Congress leaders that they were free to approach the court through judicial means’.

Before the petition in Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi wanted to submit a memorandum regarding Election Commission, student arrests and restrictions imposed in Delhi amid protests. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear matters relating to the SIR exercise on Tuesday.

As controversy rages over alleged SIR irregularities, the Opposition has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of revision exercise and a return to ballot-paper voting.