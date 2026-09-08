Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?

An Air India flight carrying the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, made a go-around at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Tuesday. The move came after pilots assessed gusty winds during the first landing attempt. Flight AI-1717 was travelling from Delhi to Lucknow. Sources said the aircraft abandoned its landing attempt at around 3.45 pm. The flight landed safely on its second attempt at around 3.55 pm.

What Happened To Rahul Gandhi’s Air India Flight?

This first landing was abandoned by the crew due to bad weather conditions. Thereafter, the plane rose to a safer altitude, then began another landing attempt. A go-around is a standard operation in aviation. It is performed when pilots see that weather, runway conditions, or traffic are not favourable enough for landing. In this particular case, strong wind forced the crew to abandon their first attempt. The passengers disembarked without any problems once the plane landed. There is no official comment from Air India on this matter so far.



Rahul Gandhi Heads To Rae Bareli After Landing

On arriving at Lucknow, Rahul Gandhi left for Rae Bareli, where he will be initiating a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency. Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with the Congress party workers as well as different sections of society in the form of delegations. He will also be meeting with local gold and silver traders, where they will discuss problems related to the businessmen.

Gandhi To Review Development Projects

Rahul Gandhi will be chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA). This meeting will discuss development projects in the constituency. Rahul Gandhi will also be reviewing the condition of the flooded areas. There would be discussions held by him with the people and the party workers during this tour.