LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?

Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?

Rahul Gandhi’s Air India flight from Delhi to Lucknow aborted its first landing attempt due to gusty winds. The aircraft landed safely on the second attempt about 10 minutes later.

Rahul Gandhi (Image: ANI, file photo)
Rahul Gandhi (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 22:02 IST

An Air India flight carrying the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, made a go-around at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Tuesday. The move came after pilots assessed gusty winds during the first landing attempt. Flight AI-1717 was travelling from Delhi to Lucknow. Sources said the aircraft abandoned its landing attempt at around 3.45 pm. The flight landed safely on its second attempt at around 3.55 pm.

What Happened To Rahul Gandhi’s Air India Flight?

This first landing was abandoned by the crew due to bad weather conditions. Thereafter, the plane rose to a safer altitude, then began another landing attempt. A go-around is a standard operation in aviation. It is performed when pilots see that weather, runway conditions, or traffic are not favourable enough for landing. In this particular case, strong wind forced the crew to abandon their first attempt. The passengers disembarked without any problems once the plane landed. There is no official comment from Air India on this matter so far.
 

You Might Be Interested In

Rahul Gandhi Heads To Rae Bareli After Landing

On arriving at Lucknow, Rahul Gandhi left for Rae Bareli, where he will be initiating a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency. Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with the Congress party workers as well as different sections of society in the form of delegations. He will also be meeting with local gold and silver traders, where they will discuss problems related to the businessmen.

Gandhi To Review Development Projects

Rahul Gandhi will be chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA). This meeting will discuss development projects in the constituency. Rahul Gandhi will also be reviewing the condition of the flooded areas. There would be discussions held by him with the people and the party workers during this tour.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?

RELATED News

NIA Drops UAPA Charges Against US Citizen, 6 Ukrainians: Why Did the Terror Angle Suddenly Take a Back Seat?

Green Leaf Hospital Honored with MY FM Award for Multispecialty Healthcare Excellence

Amwhiz Delivers HubSpot CRM Services to Businesses Across Global Markets

Riyansh Multitrade Celebrates Seventh Anniversary in Delhi with Thousands of Direct Sellers

Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day

LATEST NEWS

BCCI Announces Partnerships With Campa, SBI Life And ChatGPT Worth ₹130 Crore Ahead Of India’s Home Season

Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?

ENG vs PAK: Can Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Avoid Series Whitewash? Where To Watch The 3rd Test In England, Pakistan And India?

Haiwaan Runtime Revealed: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Thriller Is Nearly 3 Hours Long — Too Long Or Just Right?

Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: No Cristiano Ronaldo as Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Make 30-Man Shortlist | Full List

ENG vs PAK: Saim Ayub To Open? Babar Azam To Continue At No.4? Check Pakistan’s Predicted XI For Edgbaston Test Against England

Did Sherlyn Chopra Herself Upload Her Obscene Videos Online? The Twist In Her Viral Video Case Explained

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Blunt Reply to Form Question — ‘I Was Man Of The Series in West Indies’ | WATCH VIDEO

Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later

Vishwanath & Sons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Blockbuster To Stream In 5 Languages

Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?
Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?
Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?
Rahul Gandhi Was Minutes From Landing When Air India Flight Made a Go-Around in Lucknow: What Happened Mid-Air?

QUICK LINKS