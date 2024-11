In a decisive victory, Rahul Gandhi secured a massive 3.5 lakh vote margin in the Wayanad by-election, reaffirming his stronghold in the constituency. This victory not only solidifies Congress’s position in Kerala but also highlights Rahul Gandhi’s continued appeal among voters in the region. The by-poll result was seen as a clear endorsement of Congress’s policies and leadership, strengthening the party’s presence in Kerala ahead of future electoral challenges.