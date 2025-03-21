Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

In his speech, he alleged that opposition parties were not engaged in a fair political battle but were up against a state apparatus controlled by the BJP and RSS.

The District Judge Court of Sambhal has issued a notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his controversial statement that the Congress and opposition parties are not just fighting the BJP and RSS but the Indian State itself. The court has directed Gandhi to either submit a response or appear in court on April 4, 2025.

Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi’s Statement

The notice was issued following a complaint filed by Simran Gupta, who had initially approached the special MP/MLA court seeking an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. However, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had quashed the plea on jurisdictional grounds. Subsequently, a revision petition was filed, leading the Sambhal District Judge Court to accept the complaint and summon Gandhi.

Advocate Sachin Goyal, speaking to ANI, confirmed the development. “Rahul Gandhi made a statement on January 15, 2025, saying, ‘We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.’ The CJM had dismissed the complaint, but we challenged it, and now the court has issued a notice directing him to appear or respond by April 4,” he stated.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were made while inaugurating Indira Bhawan, the Congress party’s new headquarters. In his speech, he alleged that opposition parties were not engaged in a fair political battle but were up against a state apparatus controlled by the BJP and RSS.

“Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old, and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself,” he had said.

He further criticized the media and institutions, claiming they were no longer independent. “It is pretty clear what the media is up to. Even people know that the media is no longer free and fair,” he added.

Legal and Political Implications

The court’s notice to Rahul Gandhi is expected to stir further political debates, especially with the 2025 general elections approaching. The Congress party has yet to respond to the legal development, but political analysts believe the case could fuel another round of BJP-Congress confrontations. With April 4 set as the deadline, all eyes will be on whether Rahul Gandhi chooses to respond legally or appear in court in person.

