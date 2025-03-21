Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

In his speech, he alleged that opposition parties were not engaged in a fair political battle but were up against a state apparatus controlled by the BJP and RSS.

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

Rahul Gandhi


The District Judge Court of Sambhal has issued a notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his controversial statement that the Congress and opposition parties are not just fighting the BJP and RSS but the Indian State itself. The court has directed Gandhi to either submit a response or appear in court on April 4, 2025.

Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi’s Statement

The notice was issued following a complaint filed by Simran Gupta, who had initially approached the special MP/MLA court seeking an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. However, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had quashed the plea on jurisdictional grounds. Subsequently, a revision petition was filed, leading the Sambhal District Judge Court to accept the complaint and summon Gandhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advocate Sachin Goyal, speaking to ANI, confirmed the development. “Rahul Gandhi made a statement on January 15, 2025, saying, ‘We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.’ The CJM had dismissed the complaint, but we challenged it, and now the court has issued a notice directing him to appear or respond by April 4,” he stated.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were made while inaugurating Indira Bhawan, the Congress party’s new headquarters. In his speech, he alleged that opposition parties were not engaged in a fair political battle but were up against a state apparatus controlled by the BJP and RSS.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old, and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself,” he had said.

He further criticized the media and institutions, claiming they were no longer independent. “It is pretty clear what the media is up to. Even people know that the media is no longer free and fair,” he added.

Legal and Political Implications

The court’s notice to Rahul Gandhi is expected to stir further political debates, especially with the 2025 general elections approaching. The Congress party has yet to respond to the legal development, but political analysts believe the case could fuel another round of BJP-Congress confrontations. With April 4 set as the deadline, all eyes will be on whether Rahul Gandhi chooses to respond legally or appear in court in person.

ALSO READ: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Accused Of ‘Misusing’ Police Protocol In Gold Smuggling Probe

Filed under

Rahul Gandhi Sambhal

newsx

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub
A brutal murder in Meerut

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut...
Heathrow Airport has been

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions
The District Judge Court

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4
Ukraine on Thursday launc

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion
newsx

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut Murder Case

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut...

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival