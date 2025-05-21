Rahul Says Modi Govt Misusing Governors To Stifle Voices, Dubs Its A Dangerous Assault On Federalism

Congress leader and Leader of Opposotion in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in supoort of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin saying that the Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected governments and dubbed it a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “India’s strength lies in its diversity — a Union of States, each with its own voice.”

He said, “The Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected state governments. This is a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted.”

He made the remarks while responding to the post of Stalin that he had put on May 15 saying while condemning the Union Government’s Presidential reference, which attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents.

Earlier this week, Stalin had wrote to the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states regarding the questions raised by the President of India before the Supreme Court and committed to preserving our federal structure and state autonomy, to unite in the upcoming legal battle.

Stalin had urged the non-BJP ruled state CMs and said, “At this crucial juncture, I had called upon all State Governments and leaders of regional parties, who are opposed to the BJP and committed to preserving our federal structure and state autonomy, to unite in the upcoming legal battle.”

He had said that he was writing to them to personally request to oppose this reference sought by the President before the Supreme Court.

“We must evolve a coordinated legal strategy before the Court and present a united front to preserve and protect the basic structure of the Constitution, as upheld by our Supreme Court in its historic judgement. I look forward to your immediate and personal intervention in this vital issue,” Stalin had added.

On May 15, Presisent Droupadi Murmu gave a sharp response to the April 8 verdict of Supreme Court, fixing deadlines for the Governor and the President to decide on state Bills in the Tamil Nadu government versus governor case asking the top court how it could have given such a ruling when the Constitution had no such stipulations.

