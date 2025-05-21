Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rahul Says Modi Govt Misusing Governors To Stifle Voices, Dubs Its A Dangerous Assault On Federalism

Rahul Says Modi Govt Misusing Governors To Stifle Voices, Dubs Its A Dangerous Assault On Federalism

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday supported Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, accusing the Modi government of using Governors to undermine elected state governments.

Rahul Says Modi Govt Misusing Governors To Stifle Voices, Dubs Its A Dangerous Assault On Federalism


Congress leader and Leader of Opposotion in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in supoort of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin saying that the Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected governments and dubbed it a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “India’s strength lies in its diversity — a Union of States, each with its own voice.”

He said, “The Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected state governments. This is a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted.”

He made the remarks while responding to the post of Stalin that he had put on May 15 saying while condemning the Union Government’s Presidential reference, which attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier this week, Stalin had wrote to the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states regarding the questions raised by the President of India before the Supreme Court and committed to preserving our federal structure and state autonomy, to unite in the upcoming legal battle.

Stalin had urged the non-BJP ruled state CMs and said, “At this crucial juncture, I had called upon all State Governments and leaders of regional parties, who are opposed to the BJP and committed to preserving our federal structure and state autonomy, to unite in the upcoming legal battle.”

He had said that he was writing to them to personally request to oppose this reference sought by the President before the Supreme Court.

“We must evolve a coordinated legal strategy before the Court and present a united front to preserve and protect the basic structure of the Constitution, as upheld by our Supreme Court in its historic judgement. I look forward to your immediate and personal intervention in this vital issue,” Stalin had added.

On May 15, Presisent Droupadi Murmu gave a sharp response to the April 8 verdict of Supreme Court, fixing deadlines for the Governor and the President to decide on state Bills in the Tamil Nadu government versus governor case asking the top court how it could have given such a ruling when the Constitution had no such stipulations.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Unveil Nation’s First 9000 HP ‘Make in India’ Locomotive In Gujarat’s Dahod | India News

Filed under

congress leader mk stalin Rahul Gandhi Tamil Nadu

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand