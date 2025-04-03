Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the government, saying it is a weapon aimed at marginalizing Muslims and usurping their personal laws and the grand old party strongly opposes this legislation.

Even as the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 after several hours of heated discussion, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the government, saying it is a weapon aimed at marginalizing Muslims and usurping their personal laws and the grand old party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the Right to freedom of Religion.

He also targeted the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) saying that the attack on the Constitution by them and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights.”

Slamming the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Cogress leader said, “This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.

“The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion,” he added.

His remarks came after the Lok Sabha on the intervening night of Wednesday qnd Thursday passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after fiery discussion for several hours.

The legislation was passed with 288 votes in favour while 232 against it. Now the Bill will be brought in Rajya Sabha on Thursday for discussion and passage, where the BJP-led NDA government looks in comfortable position with 126 members in its favour.

Even Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government and said that BJP, which has long treated minorities as second-class citizens, “is now targeting their properties through this Bill”.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The Modi Government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill is blatantly unconstitutional, undermining the Right to Freedom of Religion and attempting to bring personal laws under state control.”

He said that the BJP, which has long treated minorities as second-class citizens, is now targeting their properties through this bill.

“The Congress party will oppose this divisive RSS/BJP agenda, which is against the law the of the land,” Kharge, who is also the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, added.

