Friday, May 30, 2025
  Rahul To Visit MP, Chandigarh For Sangathan Srijan, To Visit Bihar Again On June 6

Rahul To Visit MP, Chandigarh For Sangathan Srijan, To Visit Bihar Again On June 6

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Bihar in the coming days.

Rahul To Visit MP, Chandigarh For Sangathan Srijan, To Visit Bihar Again On June 6


Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Bihar in the coming days.

He will first travel to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on June 3, where he will address party workers.

The Congress leader’s visit is part of the party’s Sangathan Srijan programme, aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

Similarly, the Gandhi scion will travel to Chandigarh on June 4 to address party workers under the Sangathan Srijan initiative and meet party leaders from Haryana. The Congress is yet to announce the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly since its defeat in the assembly polls held last year.

The party is also mulling a change in the Haryana state unit leadership in the coming days. A few months ago, the party appointed BK Hariprasad as the new in-charge for Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Muzaffarpur in Bihar on June 6, where assembly polls are due later this year.

This will mark his fifth visit to Bihar in the last six months. On May 15, he traveled to Darbhanga and Patna, met students at the Ambedkar Hostel, and reiterated his party’s commitment to conducting a transparent and fair caste census. He also slammed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state, claiming they tried to prevent his visit, but “the power of the people” helped him reach the students.

During the same visit, he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to stop him if they could, as he addressed students in Darbhanga despite administrative attempts to block his visit to the hostel.

Later that day, he returned to Patna and watched the movie Phule.

The Congress has begun preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and is looking to regain lost ground in the politically crucial state.

Bihar is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in October and November for the 243-member House.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anand Singh

Anand Singh

Filed under

Rahul Gandhi

newsx

