Home > India > Railway Fare Hike From July 1, 2025: Long-Distance, AC Train Travel May Get Costlier; Check Proposed New Rates

Railway Fare Hike From July 1, 2025: Long-Distance, AC Train Travel May Get Costlier; Check Proposed New Rates

From July 1, 2025, rail fares in India may rise, impacting long-distance travelers. AC fares may increase by 2 paisa/km, Mail Express by 1 paisa/km, and over 500 km travel in second class by 0.5 paisa/km. Suburban and monthly tickets remain unchanged. This would be the third hike in 11 years.

Published By: Manohar Kesari
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 17:56:20 IST

Rail passengers may get a shock of inflation from July 1, 2025. There may be an announcement of increasing railway fares from July 1, 2025.

According to sources in the Railway Ministry, an increase in railway fares from July 1 is being considered and a circular may be issued by the Railway Board soon.

According to the new fare chart, railway passengers may have to pay increased fares in this way:-

No increase in fares of suburban trains,

No increase in monthly season tickets,

No change in fares for ordinary secondary class up to 500KM, whereas, if you travel a distance of more than 500 KM, half a paisa more will be charged per kilometer.

 Mail Express (Non-AC) trains will cost 1 paisa more per kilometer

Rail passengers traveling in AC class will have to pay 2 paisa more per km.

If the Railway Ministry increases the fare of trains, then the biggest impact will be on long-distance rail passengers.

However, if the train fare is increased, then the fare will increase for the third time in the 11-year tenure of the Modi government. Earlier, the railway fare was increased in January 2020, about 5 years ago.

Earlier, the railway fare was also increased in the year 2014. Every day, more than 2.5 crore rail passengers travel by trains in India.

