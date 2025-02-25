Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Maha Shivratri Travel Arrangements At New Delhi Station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Maha Shivratri Travel Arrangements At New Delhi Station

The inspection follows a tragic stampede that occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Maha Shivratri Travel Arrangements At New Delhi Station

Ashwini Vaishnaw


Ahead of the Maha Shivratri festival, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection at New Delhi Railway Station to review preparations and ensure smooth travel for the influx of passengers expected during the festive season.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Tuesday after inspecting the arrangements, Vaishnaw stated that passengers were satisfied with the facilities in place. “In the holding area, there are 36 ticket counters, and automatic ticket vending machines have also been set up. So, passengers can buy tickets from outside the station itself. I spoke to passengers, and they are happy with this arrangement,” he said.

The minister highlighted that train operations were being adjusted to accommodate the surge in travelers. “At New Delhi Railway Station, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, special arrangements have been made. A holding area has been created. After taking tickets from the holding area, people go in line. Daily, 3-4 special trains are required, and accordingly, trains are running,” Vaishnaw added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The inspection follows a tragic stampede that occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival. The overcrowding led to a stampede, resulting in the deaths of 18 people and injuries to several others.

In response to the incident, Northern Railway implemented special measures on February 23 to manage the surge of passengers heading to Prayagraj. According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, an innovative method was used to monitor ticket sales live, ensuring timely arrangements for additional trains.

Special Train Arrangements for the Festive Rush

“At Delhi Railway Station, ticket sales were monitored through a new innovative method. Hourly monitoring was conducted, and trains to Prayagraj were arranged accordingly. We started five trains on demand, which helped in managing the crowd coming for the Maha Kumbh,” CPRO Upadhyay said.

He further added that top railway officials, including the Railway Minister, the General Manager of Northern Railway, and the Divisional Railway Manager of Delhi, were actively monitoring the situation from the Railway Board’s control room to ensure passenger safety and efficient operations.

The last major bathing event of the ongoing Maha Kumbh will take place on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, further increasing the anticipated passenger volume at major railway stations across the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2025: Why You Should Stay Awake In The Great Night Of Shiva?

Filed under

ashwini vaishnaw Maha Shivratri 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine