Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Maha Shivratri Travel Arrangements At New Delhi Station

Ahead of the Maha Shivratri festival, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection at New Delhi Railway Station to review preparations and ensure smooth travel for the influx of passengers expected during the festive season.

On Tuesday after inspecting the arrangements, Vaishnaw stated that passengers were satisfied with the facilities in place. “In the holding area, there are 36 ticket counters, and automatic ticket vending machines have also been set up. So, passengers can buy tickets from outside the station itself. I spoke to passengers, and they are happy with this arrangement,” he said.

The minister highlighted that train operations were being adjusted to accommodate the surge in travelers. “At New Delhi Railway Station, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, special arrangements have been made. A holding area has been created. After taking tickets from the holding area, people go in line. Daily, 3-4 special trains are required, and accordingly, trains are running,” Vaishnaw added.

Visited New Delhi railway station to review arrangements ahead of Mahashivratri. pic.twitter.com/wRXG5ueXLb — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 25, 2025

The inspection follows a tragic stampede that occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival. The overcrowding led to a stampede, resulting in the deaths of 18 people and injuries to several others.

In response to the incident, Northern Railway implemented special measures on February 23 to manage the surge of passengers heading to Prayagraj. According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, an innovative method was used to monitor ticket sales live, ensuring timely arrangements for additional trains.

Special Train Arrangements for the Festive Rush

“At Delhi Railway Station, ticket sales were monitored through a new innovative method. Hourly monitoring was conducted, and trains to Prayagraj were arranged accordingly. We started five trains on demand, which helped in managing the crowd coming for the Maha Kumbh,” CPRO Upadhyay said.

He further added that top railway officials, including the Railway Minister, the General Manager of Northern Railway, and the Divisional Railway Manager of Delhi, were actively monitoring the situation from the Railway Board’s control room to ensure passenger safety and efficient operations.

The last major bathing event of the ongoing Maha Kumbh will take place on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, further increasing the anticipated passenger volume at major railway stations across the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

