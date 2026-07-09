Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch

A couple travelling in the 1st AC coupe of the Nandigram Express planned a special surprise by hiring an online decorator to decorate their compartment. However, the surprise turned into a major controversy after the decorator boarded the train at Jalna station on July 6 noticeably without a ticket or official permission. Railways officials called it a serious security breach as it is a violation of Railway rules. After the incident, the staff member has been suspended and a detailed departmental inquiry has also been launched.

Railway Officer Suspended Over Decorated 1st AC Coupe

“A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6/7/26 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator’s entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings,” a statement from Railways said.







Railway officials have taken a stern view of the episode, booking the decorator under the relevant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorised entry into the train, travelling without a ticket, and trespassing.

The video, showing balloons, rose petals, and flowers arranged for the romantic gesture, quickly went viral online, leading to strict action against the official.

The berth was covered with rose petals that were arranged into heart patterns. There was also a “Love You” sing on the wall.

Social Media Reactions

One user said, “Many comments suggest it’s a good business for Railways. So looking forward towards the OYO type hourly coupe in First AC. This act is disgusting and serious action is needed. Families travel in trains. This is not a place for celebrating a honeymoon.”

Second user wrote, “No need to book rooms in hill station or anywhere else india railway is available for hynomoon destination.”

Third user commented, “After this, every train will have “Do Not Disturb – Suhagraat Mode” button.”

Also Read: Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds