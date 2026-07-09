LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch

Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch

A couple's romantic surprise aboard the Nandigram Express sparked a railway controversy after an unauthorized decorator entered a 1st AC coach without a ticket. The incident led to the suspension of a railway staff member and a departmental inquiry over the security lapse.

Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral. Photo:Grab
Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral. Photo:Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 10:46 IST

A couple travelling in the 1st AC coupe of the Nandigram Express planned a special surprise by hiring an online decorator to decorate their compartment. However, the surprise turned into a major controversy after the decorator boarded the train at Jalna station on July 6 noticeably without a ticket or official permission. Railways officials called it a serious security breach as it is a violation of Railway rules. After the incident, the staff member has been suspended and a detailed departmental inquiry has also been launched. 

Railway Officer Suspended Over Decorated 1st AC Coupe 

“A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6/7/26 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator’s entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings,” a statement from Railways said.

You Might Be Interested In



Railway officials have taken a stern view of the episode, booking the decorator under the relevant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorised entry into the train, travelling without a ticket, and trespassing.

The video, showing balloons, rose petals, and flowers arranged for the romantic gesture, quickly went viral online, leading to strict action against the official.  

The berth was covered with rose petals that were arranged into heart patterns. There was also a “Love You” sing on the wall. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user said, “Many comments suggest it’s a good business for Railways. So looking forward towards the OYO type hourly coupe in First AC. This act is disgusting and serious action is needed. Families travel in trains. This is not a place for celebrating a honeymoon.” 

Second user wrote, “No need to book rooms in hill station or anywhere else india railway is available for hynomoon destination.”
Third user commented, “After this, every train will have “Do Not Disturb – Suhagraat Mode” button.

Also Read: Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

Watch: Mamata Banerjee Loses Cool, Slaps Own Party Worker Amid Kolkata Rally Chaos

How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida

48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home

LATEST NEWS

‘I’m Number 1 on Iran’s List’: Trump Says Iran Is a Constant Threat During Air Force One Flight, Claims Tehran Wants to “Make a Deal Badly”

US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’

Why Was Shan Masood Sacked As Pakistan Test Skipper? Reason Behind Babar Azam Appointment Explained

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Coach Jorge Jesus Set To Become New Portugal Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Portugal Football Team After Playing His Last FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets The Record Straight

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI

IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’

Lock Upp Season 2: Gaurav Khanna To Enter As Special Visitor, Reacts To Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation With ‘Band Baja Diya Yarr…’

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Reception: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor Recreate Gunday Magic, Dance To ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ – WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date Changed: Why Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show Was Delayed And When It Will Premiere

Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch
Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch
Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch
Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch

QUICK LINKS